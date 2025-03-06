"Have you seen Dumb and Dumber?": Elliotte Friedman savagely roasts Paul Bissonnette for asking about Sidney Crosby to Avalanche trade rumors

Hockey analysts Paul Bissonnette and Elliotte Friedman had an amusing exchange on NHL on TNT's Face Off show when Bissonnette asked about rumors of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby being traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

Bissonnette brought up the rumors that have been circulating for a while about Crosby, potentially being moved to the Avs. He asked Friedman,

"People have been saying maybe crosby to Avs for a long time here, I know I text to you every few weeks about it. What are the percentage of that happening?"

Friedman shot back by referencing the classic comedy Dumb and Dumber, asking Bissonnette,

"Have you ever seen Dumb N' Dumber?"

When Bissonnette confirmed it was one of his favorite movies, Friedman quipped,

"So, it's like one in a million, so you're saying there is a chance. I go with that."

His response was a reference to the famous "So you're telling me there's a chance" line from Dumb and Dumber. Friedman was implying the chances of Pittsburgh trading their superstar and captain are extremely unlikely bordering on the absurd.

Crosby has spent his entire career with the Penguins after being drafted first overall in 2005. He is now in the first year of a 2-year, $17.4 million contract extension signed last offseason.

At age 37, he remains an elite player, with 66 points in 64 games this season. Meanwhile, the Penguins have underperformed with a 24-30-10 record and are currently last in the Metropolitan Division.

Sidney Crosby shuts down rumors of a potential trade to the Colorado Avalanche

Despite speculation growing after the Colorado Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen, now linking Crosby to the team, the Penguins superstar dismissed the idea. Crosby stated he can't control rumors and won’t repeatedly address them, affirming his focus remains solely on the Penguins.

Speaking after Pittsburgh's 4-1 loss Tuesday to the Avs, Crosby acknowledged the excitement about potentially playing with Nathan MacKinnon again following the NHL’s 4 Nations tournament but stressed he's concentrated on his current squad.

“It was great hockey. I’m sure there are a lot of hypotheticals out there, but I know that just from being part of that hockey, that was some special hockey, and people got excited seeing everyone together like that,” Sidney Crosby said via the NHL.

Ultimately, Crosby reaffirmed his loyalty:

“I’m a Pittsburgh Penguin.”

The rumors may persist, but Sidney Crosby has made clear he's a lifelong Penguin.

