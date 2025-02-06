The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling this season with a 16-31-5 record, sitting last in the Central Division. Their teenage phenom, Connor Bedard, is facing intense scrutiny and criticism over a lackluster sophomore season.

After a standout rookie campaign last year, expectations were sky-high for the 19-year-old Bedard. But his performance has dipped this season, leading to harsh criticism.

Specifically, NHL legend Mark Messier called out Bedard's compete level and effort after a recent 5-1 loss to the Panthers, where Bedard lost a key stick battle that led to a Panthers goal.

"I'm sorry, the excuses for a young player are over now," Messier said on ESPN. "He has to be better than that...There's no quicker way to destroy the morale of a team than to have players who don't earn their ice time."

Trending

Blackhawks head coach Anders Sorensen, however, defended his young star against the criticism, saying:

"He’s a 19-year-old kid and he is under a microscope. Everything we’re asking him to do, he puts his best foot forward and tries it. Mistakes are part of it. With him, the effort has been there. But he gets highlighted a lot because of his stature... He’s handling it really well. I give him a lot of credit."

Expand Tweet

While Connor Bedard does still lead the Blackhawks in scoring with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists), his -24 plus/minus rating is one of the worst in the NHL.

Mark Messier's take on Connor Bedard's play

Connor Bedard lost track of Sam Reinhart in front of Chicago’s net, leading to a Panthers goal and a 2-1 lead. Soon after, Bedard was back on the ice for a power play, Messier pointed out that he wasn’t earning his minutes.

"He's right on Reinhart. This is a 50-50 battle. He's soft on his stick… He has to be better than that, and sure enough, they get a power play and who goes right onto the ice, Bedard." Messier said.

Expand Tweet

When Bedard took the ice on the power play shortly after, Messier noted:

"When the player makes a conscious choice to be soft on the puck in that situation right there, there has to be consequences, and if there's not, it will destroy the morale of the team."

Bedard finished -1 in the lopsided loss. Messier's pointed criticism highlights the intense scrutiny the 19-year-old faces as the Blackhawks' young franchise star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.