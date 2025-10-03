  • home icon
  • HC Craig Berube hurls F-bombs at Toronto Maple Leafs players during do-or-die playoff game in FaceOff: Inside the NHL sneak peak

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 03, 2025 10:22 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Craig Berube slammed his players for poor efforts during their loss to the Panthers (Source: Imagn)

Amazon Prime Video has launched the latest edition of Faceoff, which offers an insight into the grueling NHL season. The sixth episode of the newest season is dedicated to the Toronto Maple Leafs. A special featurette showcases the chaos inside the Leafs' locker room during the 2025 playoffs.

The Leafs faced the Florida Panthers in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. After going ahead 2-0 with two wins at home, the Panthers won the next three. Toronto was able to force a decider with a 2-0 win in Game 6.

In the decider, the Leafs fell 3-0 behind in the second period. In the interval break, a disappointed roster headed back into the clubhouse to regroup. In the clip, Auston Matthews could be seen gesturing the cameraman to leave the room. The camera covers a statement from head coach Craig Berube behind the closed doors of the Leafs' locker room.

"We are better than this," Berube can be heard saying. (39:30) "A lot f***ing better. We got to f***ing go. We get one, we're right in it. Decide in here what you want to f***ing do, because it's not f***ing good enough. Let's go boys"
Toronto was able to rebound by virtue of a Max Domi goal early in the third period to cut the deficit to two goals. But that was the only rally, as Florida piled on three more goals to book a place in the Conference Finals. They would eventually go on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

The Leafs were the only team to force a decider out of the Cats. However, their record of poor performances in Game 7s continued. With the 2024-25 loss, they are now 0-7 in decider games.

Brendan Shanahan says goodbye to Leafs organization in NHL Faceoff

Following the Game 7 segment, the episode features a montage of Toronto's landscape focusing on the Scotiabank, and eventually concludes with a word from former President of Hockey Operations Brendan Shanahan, whose contract wasn't renewed following their loss to the Panthers.

"I came here 11 years ago, I had really two goals," Shanahan said. (43:00) "And I wanted to rebuild the Toronto Maple Leafs organization on and off the ice. And I wanted to win the Stanley Cup. I disappointed I wasn't able to finish the job, but I think we've rebuilt the club."

Shanahan had been at the club since April of 2014. The post of the President of Hockey Operations was dissolved by the club with second-in-command Brad Treliving taking over the entire reins.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
