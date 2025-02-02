HC Craig Berube makes his feelings known on Maple Leafs’ game-winning performance against Edmonton Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Leafs started strong by scoring three goals in the first period. The Oilers outshot Toronto 48-28 but the Leafs took advantage of both powerplay opportunities.

Toronto coach Craig Berube was happy with the result but thought that his team could have been more aggressive.

“We got the lead, and I thought we could’ve made a harder push,” Berube said after the game, via NHL.com. “We let them come at us too much. They are a very good team; we know that, and they have great players."

William Nylander scored the first goal for the Leafs at 6:32 with a wrist shot through traffic and Matthew Knies made it 2-0 on a power play at 9:08, scoring off a rebound. Bobby McMann extended the lead to 3-0 at 12:50 with a backhand goal.

Edmonton responded in the second period. Evan Bouchard scored at 11:27 with a slapshot past Joseph Woll.

"We did a lot of good things, but I think we could’ve been more aggressive with the lead," Berube said. "We got the 4-1 lead right away. I am not critiquing wins — wins are wins, and they’re good — but we could’ve pushed a little bit more on them. Woll was great. The guys battled. It was a playoff battle type of game. A lot of credit to their team. They’re very good.”

Toronto added another goal early in the third as Mitch Marner made it 4-1 just 18 seconds in. Edmonton fought back, with Zach Hyman scoring at 6:04 and Corey Perry at 11:33.

Toronto Maple Leafs Goalie Joseph Woll on the win

Joseph Woll, who made 45 saves, said he tried his best to stop the puck against a strong Edmonton team and that the win was an important one.

“They’re a good team, obviously, and they made a good push, and I was just doing everything in my power to keep the puck out of the net,” Woll said, via NHL.com. “It was a good win for us, a big win.

Woll also praised the loud crowd and added that the intense atmosphere made the game exciting.

“It was our fans that were pretty loud, pretty on par with theirs," Woll said. "It was cool, regardless of who the fans are cheering for, it always ups the emotion and the intensity of the game. It was a lot of fun, a great building to play in.”

The win gave the Maple Leafs momentum as they prepare to face the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

