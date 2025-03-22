HC Craig Berube makes honest assessment of Maple Leafs' $24,600,000 latest acquisition

The Toronto Maple Leafs made two big trade deadline acquisitions hoping to improve their chances at making a deep run in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ad

Their first move to bring in Scott Laughton had been rumored for years and it was no surprise to see it come to fruition. However, the trade to acquire longtime Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was not expected.

Carlo was dealt to Toronto from the rival Bruins in exchange for top prospect Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The 28-year-old was not a rental either, having two more years remaining on his six-year, $24,600,000 contract.

Ad

Trending

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube was asked during his pre-game media availability to share his thoughts on Carlo's play now that he's settling into a new team.

"He's right there, I think," Berube said. "You know, I think there's still things that he wants to do better, that he can do better. But overall, I think he's been a good defender for us. The penalty kill, he's done a good job there. He needs to keep building his game, but he's right there with what we expected." (9:03).

Ad

He was then asked what he feels Carlo can do better moving forward.

"Well, I think there's some puck movement that he could see better or just make the play better, quicker maybe," Berube added.

"Things like that. That comes, though. That'll come. I mean, sometimes that takes a while. And it's not like he's the type of guy that's going to make all these fancy plays. It's just directness and getting used to how we want to move it, quick and get going. So that's one area maybe that he can sharpen up a little bit."

Ad

Ad

Brandon Carlo has registered one point (one assist) and has a +1 rating in 18:52 of average ice time per game through his first seven games with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for their fourth consecutive win on Saturday night

After losing five of six games (1-4-1) during an early stretch in March, the Maple Leafs have quickly righted the ship.

Ad

Toronto has won three straight games beating Calgary, Colorado and the New York Rangers in the process. On Saturday they'll look to extend their winning streak to four in Nashville against the struggling Predators.

The power play has been a significant element in their recent success, as they have gone four for five with the man advantage, with captain Auston Matthews scoring three of those goals.

The Maple Leafs are in Nashville to face the Predators on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Bridgestone Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama