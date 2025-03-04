The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs had a 2-0 lead but gave up two goals in the third period. They had a full two-minute power play in overtime but couldn’t score. The Sharks won in the shootout, ending their eight-game losing streak.

Coach Craig Berube said turnovers hurt the team on the night.

"We turned the puck over a little bit in the third period. One ended up in the back of our net. We needed to do a better job of checking in the third period, I guess, and not turn the puck over as much as we did." Berube said via NHL.com.

John Tavares scored first for the Toronto Maple Leafs on a power play at 8:28 of the second period. Matthew Knies made it 2-0 at 19:55, also on the power play. But the Leafs lost their two-goal lead in the third period.

"It is disappointing," Berube said about losing the lead. "Any loss is disappointing. It is a 2-0 lead, so we are in a good spot to close it out, and we did not do the job. We had a chance in OT with the power play, and we couldn’t get one."

Jack Thompson got the Sharks on the board early in the third period. Alexander Wennberg later set up Tyler Toffoli for the game-tying goal.

Coach Craig Berube talked about Toronto Maple Leafs' energy level against San Jose Sharks

The Maple Leafs were playing the Sharks in back-to-back games after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. The Leafs won against the Penguins 6-5 in overtime. William Nylander scored a wrist shot at 1:00 in overtime for the win with Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews setting up the goal.

Talking about the players' energy level against the Sharks in their back-to-back game, Berube said it was fine.

"It was fine. I actually liked a lot of our game. The second period was good. We took the game over. The power play was good and scored us a couple of goals," Berube said via mapleleafshotstove.com. "Nitpicking anything… Well, it is not nitpicking. We missed the net too much tonight. We had a lot of opportunities, and we missed the net."

The loss to the Sharks ended the Toronto Maple Leafs' five-game win streak. Now the Leafs have Tuesday to rest before heading into their next game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The Leafs remain atop the Atlantic Division standings with a record of 38-20-3.

