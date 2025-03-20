Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube shared his thoughts about center Scott Laughton's challenging start with the new team.

Laughton was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Philadelphia Flyers on trade deadline day but has struggled to adapt to his new environment. Through his first six games, the 30-year-old hasn't recorded any points and has a -3 plus-minus rating.

Berube believes that Scott Laughton is overthinking his game, trying too hard not to make mistakes rather than playing naturally. He encouraged the center to be more aggressive and to trust his abilities, noting that Laughton's performance will improve with time.

"I think he is trying to play the game without making mistakes," Berube said via Mapleleafshotstove. "He is overthinking things instead of just playing. Be aggressive and do your thing. That will come around. I do believe that.

"He wants to do well. You just have to loosen up and go play. Use your ability. You are a good player. You played in the league for a long time. Just go play. I think he is holding back a little bit. He is too safe almost," he added.

Scott Laughton was drafted No. 20th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2012 NHL draft. Before joining the Maple Leafs on the trade deadline day, Laughton played for 12 seasons with the Flyers.

The 30-year-old has amassed 27 points, through 11 goals and 16 assists, in 66 games this season with a -20 plus-minus rating.

Scott Laughton had a tough outing in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 win over Avalanche

NHL: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

Laughton had a tough performance during the Maple Leafs' 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

When he was on the ice at five-on-five, the Leafs had difficulty defending against the continuous attacks from the Avalanche. The Leafs were outshot 7-1 and only managed three shot attempts compared to the Avalanche's 10.

One could argue that it has only been six games since Scott Laughton's arrival. However, hopes that the Leafs had when they acquired him haven't been met to the expected standards.

Laughton has 14 games left in the regular season to find his form; otherwise, it could be a concerning trade for the Leafs as they head into the playoffs. The Maple Leafs are tied for 85 points with the Atlantic Division leaders Florida Panthers.

