  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • HC Craig Berube makes his thoughts extremely clear after Scott Laughton remains pointless with Maple Leafs since trade from Flyers

HC Craig Berube makes his thoughts extremely clear after Scott Laughton remains pointless with Maple Leafs since trade from Flyers

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 20, 2025 05:52 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Craig Berube makes his thoughts extremely clear after Scott Laughton remains point-less - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube shared his thoughts about center Scott Laughton's challenging start with the new team.

Ad

Laughton was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Philadelphia Flyers on trade deadline day but has struggled to adapt to his new environment. Through his first six games, the 30-year-old hasn't recorded any points and has a -3 plus-minus rating.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Berube believes that Scott Laughton is overthinking his game, trying too hard not to make mistakes rather than playing naturally. He encouraged the center to be more aggressive and to trust his abilities, noting that Laughton's performance will improve with time.

"I think he is trying to play the game without making mistakes," Berube said via Mapleleafshotstove. "He is overthinking things instead of just playing. Be aggressive and do your thing. That will come around. I do believe that.
Ad
"He wants to do well. You just have to loosen up and go play. Use your ability. You are a good player. You played in the league for a long time. Just go play. I think he is holding back a little bit. He is too safe almost," he added.

Scott Laughton was drafted No. 20th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2012 NHL draft. Before joining the Maple Leafs on the trade deadline day, Laughton played for 12 seasons with the Flyers.

Ad

The 30-year-old has amassed 27 points, through 11 goals and 16 assists, in 66 games this season with a -20 plus-minus rating.

Scott Laughton had a tough outing in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 win over Avalanche

NHL: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

Laughton had a tough performance during the Maple Leafs' 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Ad

When he was on the ice at five-on-five, the Leafs had difficulty defending against the continuous attacks from the Avalanche. The Leafs were outshot 7-1 and only managed three shot attempts compared to the Avalanche's 10.

One could argue that it has only been six games since Scott Laughton's arrival. However, hopes that the Leafs had when they acquired him haven't been met to the expected standards.

Laughton has 14 games left in the regular season to find his form; otherwise, it could be a concerning trade for the Leafs as they head into the playoffs. The Maple Leafs are tied for 85 points with the Atlantic Division leaders Florida Panthers.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी