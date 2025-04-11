HC Craig Berube offers hilarious solution to Maple Leafs injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with quite a few injuries heading into the playoffs, and first-year head coach Craig Berube might have the solution. The Leafs have just four games remaining in 2024-25 before the postseason begins.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

If the team can't get healthy, then Berube might have to suit up and get on the ice himself:

"Maybe I'll suit up and get out there."

Berube is a former player. He had a 17-year career, though one that ended 22 years ago. He played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His statement comes after a major announcement for the defensive alignment in Toronto. When they face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, the team will only have five healthy defensemen available. Oliver Ekman-Larsson is day-to-day right now.

The team has yet to call up anyone to take roster spots, and with a playoff spot locked in, the Leafs may be hesitant to make any roster changes this close to the playoffs. As a result, their defense will be the definition of shorthanded on Saturday.

Ad

The Leafs have clinched a playoff spot, but they're still fighting for a divisional crown. They're three points up on the Tampa Bay Lightning and four ahead of the defending champion Florida Panthers as well.

Jake McCabe is day-to-day on the defense, and Jani Hakanpaa is still on Injured Reserve. Center David Kampf being day-to-day only adds to the overall health issues.

Craig Berube reveals secret behind young star's evolution

Matthew Knies, a former second-round pick, is having a career year. He registered a hat trick on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

Ad

Craig Berube lauded Matthew Knies (Imagn)

Head coach Craig Berube identified what's made the 22-year-old so good this year, via Maple Leafs Daily:

Ad

"The reason for his success is his competitiveness, in my opinion. It is really, really high-end. He wins battles. He skates through people all night. He gets in there on the forecheck. He wins battles down low. He hangs onto pucks. I came in here not knowing a whole lot about him.

"You see him at camp, and you start (to learn about him). Again, he has grown tremendously throughout the season."

That win kept the Lightning at arm's length in the division race that is shaping up to come down to the final games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama