Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube spoke after the team’s 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs pulled off their second consecutive win in Round 2 of their playoff series. The game was played in front of their home crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Berbe was postgame asked about William Nylander’s strong play in the series.

“He doesn’t feel pressure,” Berube said via Sportsnet. “There’s no too big of a stage for this guy. He thrives on this stuff in my opinion and he looks forward to it and he wants to be in all those critical situations. And when he smells something, he is there."

Nylander scored in the second period of Game 2 to tie the score 2-2. The goal came at 4:18 with a clean backhand shot. It helped the Maple Leafs stay in control of the game. Talking about Nylander's goals, Berube further praised his hand skills.

"You know, That goal was just – that's just high as it can get, in my opinion with hands," Berube said. "He has great great skill with his hands. He has unreal hands, stability in his skates, cutbacks and all that. High-end player, he really is. I don't think that he feels pressure or anything like that, he just plays.

"And he doesn’t want me to talk to him. So I just leave him alone,” he added.

William Nylander is currently playing in the first year of his eight-year contract worth $92 million, signed in January 2024. He has successfully stood on the Maple Leafs' trust with his performance over the years, scoring over 40 goals in each of his last three regular seasons.

This season, Nylander scored 45 goals and had 84 points in 82 games. He helped the team win 52 games and finish first in the Atlantic Division, securing a playoff spot.

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander's strong performance in Game 1 against Panthers

Nylander also had a strong performance in Game 1 against the Panthers. He scored two goals and added one assist on the night. All of Nylander’s points in Game 1 came in the first period, giving the Leafs a strong start. He scored just 33 seconds into the game, and that goal came from a sharp angle through traffic. It beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Now, William Nylander has scored three goals in two games this round. He has been consistent throughout the playoffs so far, scoring in seven of eight playoff games, registering six goals and 13 points in total.

