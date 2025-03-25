  • home icon
HC Craig Berube reveals real reason behind droping F-bomb during Toronto Maple Leafs morning practice

By Mike Whitaker
Modified Mar 25, 2025 00:57 GMT
NHL: Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue preparations for what is going to be a heavily scrutinized foray into the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs under first-year head coach Craig Berube.

Berube, who brought not only veteran leadership as a longtime former NHL player but championship experience as a Stanley Cup-winning head coach with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, exploded at his players during Monday's practice session while hurling several explatives their way.

Following practice, he explained that he wasn't thrilled with his club's execution level during the skate and let them know about it.

"Execution. That is all. I didn’t like the execution," he said per Maple Leafs Hot Stove. "The passing wasn’t very sharp. It got better, but it is just the mindset coming in. After day off, sometimes, it’s a little sleepy, and the execution is not good."
The Leafs were recently defeated by a 5-2 final score by the basement-dwelling Nashville Predators on Saturday night; they initially enjoyed a 2-0 lead before the Predators scored five unanswered goals.

Berube appears to be doing his part to get the bugs out of the system of the Maple Leafs before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night on home ice.

Craig Berube slams Maple Leafs' 'mental mistakes' after loss to Predators

Craig Berube's practice outburst comes after the Maple Leafs were dealt a heavy 5-2 defeat by the Nashville Predators. After the game, Berube bemoaned the team's uncharacteristic errors that led to the loss.

"There are things that happen throughout the year — mental mistakes — and it could be a number of things. I haven’t seen the mental mistakes like we made tonight in a while," Berube said per Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
"We will look at it. We’ll discuss it with the team and go over things. We’ll go over how we looked in the first period, too. Like I said, it was a flip of the switch there."

Craig Berube will look to iron out those mistakes before the start of the postseason. Right now, they trail the Florida Panthers by only two points (also with a game in hand) for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

हिन्दी