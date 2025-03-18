HC Craig Berube reveals unrest among Toronto Maple Leafs players following disappointing battle of Ontario defeat

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube discussed the team’s frustration after their 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The Leafs have struggled recently, losing five of their last six games. They hold a 39-24-3 record and sit third in the Atlantic Division.

They are still aiming for a deep playoff run but need to improve. The team has only won one playoff series since 2004, beating Tampa Bay in 2023 before losing to the Florida Panthers. Last season they lost to Boston in game 7 of the first round.

"This morning, I think we went over a few things, where we're at as a team, and talked about some urgency that we need a little bit more of, obviously. Throughout the game, not just when it’s desperate time, you know." Berube said prior to the Flames game.

Against Ottawa, the Toronto Maple Leafs took the lead twice but failed to hold it. William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored, but defensive mistakes hurt them.

"Last game, we talked about it—Ottawa was a little more hungry than us early on in that game," Berube said. "We got to get that battle level and that urgency level up. Guys understand that. They're not very happy right now, which is a good thing.

"That’s really the message too—we’re right there. We got two games in hand here. We got to take care of our business, starting with tonight’s game only, and focus on that, then go from there."

Ottawa scored on a power play, with Claude Giroux’s shot deflecting off Chris Tanev’s stick into Toronto’s net. The Leafs had a late power play but couldn’t score. Ottawa sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews' comments after loss to Senators

Auston Matthews is leading the Toronto Maple Leafs as captain this year. After the loss to the Senators, Matthews said the Maple Leafs have played close games but need to focus more on details.

“I think the margins have been really small the last couple games but just details, details in our game I think haven’t quite been there and it’s on us to figure that out and we’ve got to get it through our heads that all these games, especially some of the teams we are playing, are going to be playoff-like games,” Matthews said, via NHL.com

However, the Toronto Maple Leafs need better performances from their depth players. Injuries have also been a problem. Scott Laughton left the game after taking a stick near the eye. Although, he is fine as per coach Craig Berube.

