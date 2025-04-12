HC Craig Berube, Steven Lorentz weigh in on 'special' Maple Leafs-Canadiens rivalry

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. The game is important for both teams as the season nears the end. Toronto has already made the playoffs, while Montreal is still trying to qualify. The Leafs lead the season series 2-1, and both teams have won four of their last five games.

Toronto coach Craig Berube spoke about what to expect from Montreal.

"I know they played last night, but throw that out the window. That's not going to matter tonight because they're going to come," Berube said (via Mark Masters on X). "They're going to be excited to play us here. They always are. They give us a tough game every time we play them. So I expect the same."

Forward Steven Lorentz also talked about the Leafs and Habs rivalry.

"I've lived it my whole life, but now that I've been able to partake in it, it's special.," Lorentz said. "There's extra flair. There's a little bit more intensity and you take things a little bit more personally against teams like this. Ottawa, same thing."

The Maple Leafs are close to finishing first in the Atlantic Division with a 48-26-4 record. William Nylander has 44 goals, and Mitch Marner has 97 points.

The team is averaging 3.26 goals per game and has a 26% power play, ranked sixth in the league. They are struggling a bit on penalty kills but are looking for momentum going into the playoffs.

The Canadiens are 39-31-9 and sit fifth in the division. They are fighting to stay in the playoff race and are holding the second wild-card spot in the East. Nick Suzuki (87 points) and Cole Caufield (37 goals) have led the team in scoring.

Toronto will likely start Anthony Stolarz in goal, and Sam Montembeault is expected to start for Montreal. Faceoffs and special teams may decide the game.

Steven Lorentz talked about the Maple Leafs' clear intentions after entering Saturday's game

Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz talked about eliminating the Habs from the playoffs. He said the Maple Leafs only care about their team.

"I know people want to see another Canadian team in the playoffs, but we don't care about another Canadian team in the playoffs," Lorentz said, as quoted by insider Luke Fox on X. "We care about our team, and that's it. ... It's our job to not let that happen."

Lorentz has scored seven goals and 10 assists on the Leafs' fourth line with Scott Laughton and Pontus Holmberg.

