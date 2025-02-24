Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche lost 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Sunday. Cale Makar reached 400 career points with an assist on Devon Toews’ goal, becoming the first defenseman in franchise history to hit that mark.

Toews gave the Avalanche an early lead at 7:49 of the first period, deflecting Makar’s shot from the right point. The Blues tied the game in the second period when Brayden Schenn scored from the right circle. Colton Parayko put St. Louis ahead with a goal from the left doorstep. Dylan Holloway made it 3-1 with a late second-period goal. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for Colorado, but the team couldn’t find a way to respond.

Avalanche Head coach Jared Bednar believes fatigue played a role in the loss. After the game, he said key players like Nathan MacKinnon, Makar, and Toews lacked energy after playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"The 3 guys that have played in the whole tournament, Taser (Devon Toews), Cale and Mack, look like they like we're working as hard as they could, but they didn't seem to have the pop that they had yesterday, which I think is understandable," Bednar said.

He added that the team plans to give them extra rest before the next game.

"It's why we kind of planned on trying to give him tomorrow and the next day off for those guys, even though the team will come back to work on Tuesday. But just all in all, we didn't have enough guys going with the competitiveness we needed to win that hockey game seemed like," Bednar added.

Nathan MacKinnon won another award on Thursday, earning Most Valuable Player at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He led the tournament with four goals and scored in Team Canada’s 3-2 overtime win against Team USA in the final.

The Avalanche will try to bounce back when they face the New Jersey Devils at home on Wednesday.

Nathan MacKinnon talked about 'bragging rights' after Canada's win

Nathan MacKinnon was happy after Canada’s overtime win against the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

“For another year at least, we have some bragging rights,” MacKinnon said (via NHL.com), “We’ve got to go do it again next February.”

Talking about Connor McDavid's goal in overtime, MacKinnon appreciated the win.

"We just needed one look and Connor was very open, so that was nice," MacKinnon said. "Usually when he's that open it's in the net. We're neck and neck, USA and Canada, but it feels good to be on top this time."

MacKinnon finished the tournament with 15 shots in goal and a rating of 4.

