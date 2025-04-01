Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar expressed disappointment after his team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Ad

The Avs blew a third-period lead, a recurring theme that Bednar acknowledged needs to be addressed before the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In his postgame press conference, Bednar criticized the team's overall performance, poor defensive details and struggles with scoring.

"I didn't think we played very well tonight. Didn't love our effort at times, didn't like the defending detail at times during the game," Bednar said. "Then we had trouble putting the puck in the net a little bit again tonight, so not real pleased with the way we played.

Ad

"They all look at the standings, and know the standings, and know if you win a handful of games here, you stay ahead of St Louis, and the likelihood of catching Dallas is kind of gone now, so that’s the challenge,” head coach Jared Bednar said. “But I think there’s things we can work on. As a coach, I understand it. I just don’t like it," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This marked the second consecutive defeat for the Avalanche by a one-goal margin and ended their homestand with a 2-1-1 record.

The club starts the month of April with a three-game road trip, starting with a visit to United Center against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The Avalanche sit third in the Central Division with 94 points after 75 games.

How Calgary Flames downed Colorado Avalanche

On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche hosted the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena, losing 3-2 in the shootout.

Ad

Cale Makar opened the scoring for the Avalanche; his goal at the 16:31 mark put the team ahead 1-0. This was the lone goal scored in that period. Logan O'Connor doubled the advantage for the home team after scoring at 7:59 to make it 2-0 before heading into the final period.

The Flames clawed their way back into the game, cutting a two-goal deficit to force overtime. Ryan Lomberg made it 2-1 after scoring at 10:57 for the Flames in the final period. Just 30 seconds later, Adam Klapka evened the scoreline at 2-2 for Calgary.

Ad

The visitors eventually emerged winners in the shootout following a goalless extra period. Klapa and Lomberg accumulated two points apiece while netminder Dan Vladar made 28 saves on the night.

The Flames moved within five points of a second Wild Card spot in the West. The second position is currently held by the St. Louis Blues with 87 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama