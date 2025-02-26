Boston Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco stayed calm after his team lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins had a 3-0 lead but lost 5-4 in overtime. Sacco did not see the loss as devastating and focused on the positives.

“I don't look at it like it's a devastating loss. Certainly it's not something that you want to have happen here. Like I said for forty minutes we were playing good,” Sacco told the media. "We just got to find a way to secure that extra point. It is disappointing. Towards the end there we have to continue to push. We have to try to grab that extra point," Joe Sacco said to the media.

The Boston Bruins started well, scoring early when David Pastrnak found the net 29 seconds into the game. Mason Lohrei set him up with a stretch pass, and Pastrnak beat Anthony Stolarz on the blocker side. Pastrnak assisted Brad Marchand’s power-play goal later in the period. A deflection off Jake McCabe helped Marchand score. Morgan Geekie made it 3-0 in the second period, scoring off a rebound.

The Maple Leafs began their comeback when Morgan Rielly scored at 13:52 of the second period. His shot deflected off Parker Wotherspoon’s skate. Toronto kept pushing. Mitch Marner scored on the power play 59 seconds into the third period. Nicholas Robertson tied the game at 6:40, beating Jeremy Swayman under the glove.

Pastrnak put the Boston Bruins ahead again with his second goal at 10:33. He lifted a shot over Stolarz’s right shoulder. But Pontus Holmberg tied it 4-4 with 46 seconds left in regulation. He kicked a pass from Robertson to his stick and scored over Swayman’s shoulder.

Marner ended the game at 4:07 of overtime. He broke in alone and scored past Swayman’s left pad. The Boston Bruins lost their fourth straight game (0-2-2). Pastrnak extended his point streak to 15 games.

Bruce Boudreau sees Kings as trade destination for Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand

NHL analyst Bruce Boudreau sees Brad Marchand as a possible trade target for the Los Angeles Kings. Marchand is in the final year of his $49 million contract, and the Boston Bruins are outside the playoff race at 27-24-8. Speaking on NHL Tonight, Boudreau said the Kings could use a scorer like Marchand.

"Well, he's a winner. I mean, I could see him going to LA and playing on a line with Kopitar and thinking a little bit of Bergeron stuff there and then, like, LA is going to be looking for a guy that can score,” Boudreau said via (NHL Tonight).

Marchand has 45 points in 59 games this season, with 21 goals and 26 assists. Boudreau compared a possible Marchand-Kopitar duo to Marchand’s past success with Patrice Bergeron in Boston. He noted that Marchand isn’t a 50-goal scorer but can contribute 30 goals. He added that any contending team would want a player like him.

