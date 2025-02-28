  • home icon
  • HC Joe Sacco pushes for 'embrace the challenge' mentality despite Boston Bruins' 5th straight loss

HC Joe Sacco pushes for 'embrace the challenge' mentality despite Boston Bruins' 5th straight loss

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 28, 2025 19:47 GMT
NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins are in uncharted territory. Having lost five straight games, they're slipping further out of playoff contention with every passing day. Boston's streak of eight consecutive seasons making the postseason is in serious jeopardy.

After Thursday night's 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders, the Bruins (27-25-8) remain with 62 points on the season, four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (66 points) for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. The New York Rangers (62 points) and Ottawa Senators (62 points) also stand in their way, each with two games in hand on the B's.

Despite the recent lack of success and negativity surrounding the team, head coach Joe Sacco is doing all he can to keep the group engaged. Here's what he had to say in his media availability on Friday.

"I think we have to embrace the challenge on the road," Sacco said. "Look at it for a way to push our game again, to, like, another level, a higher level. That's really what it comes down to. I think it comes down to that for us, whether it's on the road or at home right now, it's just about embracing the challenge, the opportunity that's in front of us." ... (0:39).
"Maybe guys will start thinking a little bit less on the road and just going out and executing and playing, so, but we just have to embrace the opportunity and the challenge that's in front of us, whether it be on the road or even at home right now."
The Bruins have gone 19-16-5 (43 points) in 40 games since Sacco took over for Jim Montgomery as interim head coach.

The Boston Bruins must take advantage of two winnable games over the weekend

The Boston Bruins are on the road for back-to-back afternoon affairs this weekend. They start on Saturday in Pittsburgh to face the reeling Penguins and then head to Minnesota to take on a decimated Minnesota Wild team.

The Penguins (24-28-9) are in last place in the Metropolitan Division, while the Wild (34-21-4) are third in the Central. However, they are missing several key players due to injury and suspension, including Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and Ryan Hartman (suspension).

Both of these games are very winnable for Boston, and if they want any shot at making the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth straight season, they're the types of games they have to win.

Boston begins their weekend with an afternoon matchup against the Penguins. The puck drops at 3 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena.

