Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco sent a clear message to his team after a humiliating 7-2 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

The game began promisingly for the Bruins, with Elias Lindholm netting his 13th goal of the season 19 seconds in, handing Boston an early 1-0 advantage. Despite the strong start, the Bruins failed to build on their lead.

After the scores were level at 2-2 in the second period, the Kings took off, rattling off five unanswered goals to close out the game.

Sacco expressed his frustration over the team's lack of results and urged them to stay committed. He pointed out the Bruins' numerous breakdowns during the game.

"It's frustrating for us, as a group, because we're not getting any results, but you just have to stick with it," Sacco said. "This is not an easy league, and teams are not forgiving. We just had too many breakdowns."

Sacco reminded his players that playing in the league is a privilege, not something to be taken lightly, and stressed the importance of every individual recognizing that.

"It's a privilege to play in this league. You can't take it for granted, any night. Every guy has to remember that. We're going to keep fighting and hopefully work our way out of this soon," he added.

The Boston Bruins have now lost six straight games and sit six points behind a playoff spot in the East's wild-card standings. The Bruins will hope to snap their skid against the Anaheim Ducks next on Wednesday.

How the LA Kings downed the Boston Bruins

On Sunday, the LA Kings beat the Boston Bruins convincingly at Crypto.Com Arena.

Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie were the only scorers for the Bruins in the matchup. Anze Kopitar and Warren Foegele put the Kings up 2-1 heading into the second period after Lindholm had given the Bruins a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the period.

Following Geekie's tying goal at 2:07 into the second period, the Kings scored twice, through Drew Doughty and Andrei Kuzmenko, to put the home team 4-2 ahead before heading into the final period.

In the final period, Quinton Byfield made it 5-2 at 4:05. Just over five minutes later, Tanner Jeannot extended the Kings' lead. With less than four minutes remaining, Samuel Helenius made it 7-2 for the Kings.

