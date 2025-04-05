HC Joe Sacco sets his expectations straight regarding Fraser Minten's role in Boston Bruins ahead of top prospect's debut

Boston Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco discussed the team calling up top prospect Fraser Minten for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Toronto Maple Leafs had traded Minten to the Bruins earlier this season as part of a deal that saw defenseman Brandon Carlo head the other way.

Before the game, Sacco told reporters what he expected from the young center.

“We're going to throw him in the penalty kill here tonight, see where that goes,” Sacco said. “To start the game, he’s going to center (Vinni) Lettieri and (Marat) Khusnutdinov, but we’ll see. That’s the start. But, I think we’re just looking to see him play the game that he’s been playing in Providence. He’s been playing well down there, and it’s an opportunity for the organization to get a look at him.”

Sacco had one more piece of advice for the young prospect.

“It's really just about going out and playing your game and playing to your strengths try not to overthink things all the time,” Sacco said.

Minten will debut for the Bruins on Saturday. In his 19 games with the Leafs, he has scored two goals and provided two assists.

After clearing out their roster before the trade deadline, the Bruins slumped to 10 consecutive defeats. If they lose on Saturday, they will be eliminated from playoff contention. They lost to the Montreal Canadiens 4–1 on Thursday to tie for the eighth-longest losing streak in the franchise's history.

“It’s going to take 60 minutes of consistent hockey right now,” Sacco said, vial NHL.com. “And I think we have moments where we play well, but not long enough, during the course of a game. We have to be able to sustain more a 60-minute effort and I think that’s what it’s going to take.”

Fraser Minten says he hopes to 'play hard' ahead of his Boston Bruins debut

Speaking to the media after morning practice on Saturday, Minten said he looked forward to his Boston Bruins debut.

"Never skated at this rink before and never been in this city before, so it's all new stuff,” Minten said. “I'm just going to play hard like I've been playing in Providence and be a reliable, hard-working guy."

Minten also told reporters that he was in Providence with the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs’ AHL affiliate, for a game when the news about his move broke. He said he ended up switching teams at the rink itself.

