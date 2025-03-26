Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella took responsibility for the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Flyers, winless in six games, are 10 points behind a wild-card spot with nine games remaining in the season. Tortorella expressed frustration with coaching a rebuilding franchise during a challenging season. Emphasizing the need to play well, he said post-game:

"This falls on me. I’m not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season, where we’re at right now. But I have to do a better job. So this falls on me, getting the team prepared to play the proper way until we get to the end."

Torts later clarified his stance on not being interested in learning, explaining that it reflects his displeasure with merely coaching a team that's finishing out a tough season.

"My opinion on the 'not interested in learning' part of the quote, by the way, is simply that he's not pleased to be just coaching a team that's playing out the string. Not sure I'd read anything more into it than that," he added.

The Flyers are yet to make the playoffs under John Tortorella since he became the coach in 2022. The club last made the playoffs in 2020. The Flyers will be up against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Philadelphia Flyers lose sixth straight after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena. It was the Flyers' sixth straight loss while the Leafs moved to first place in the Atlantic Division.

Ryan Poehling opened the scoring for the Flyers at 7:59 into the first period. Three minutes later, John Tavares equalized for the Leafs before William Nylander's powerplay goal at 15:11 put the home team 2-1 up heading into the second period.

The Leafs scored four times in the second period, thanks to Bobby McMann, Tavares, Nylander and David Kampf, to make it 5-1. Sean Couturier was the other scorer for the visitors, who made it 6-2 before the final period.

At 11:32 into the final period, Max Domi secured the win for the Leafs. Nylander and Tavares racked up four points apiece in the matchup, while Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves and posted an .895 save percentage.

