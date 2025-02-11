Jon Cooper has not announced who will start in goal for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Canada will choose between Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington and Sam Montembeault. The team plays Sweden in the tournament opener on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal.

After Team Canada's practice at CN Sportsplex in Brossard, Quebec, on Monday, he said the players would find out that night who the starting goalkeeper was. The public will know after that.

“Can you see deep into my soul who it is?” Cooper said on Monday. “They’ll know tonight, and everybody will know after that.”

Cooper said there would not be a goalie rotation. He also said changes could happen if needed.

"It’s not like World Championship where there’s a whole bunch of prelim games and you can put guys in and out," Cooper said. "...And as a coaching staff, if we don’t feel it’s getting done, then we’ll make a change. But it’s not like anybody can’t do it; somebody’s got to be put in the net first, but I don’t see it being a rotation."

Hill, who won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023, has a 20-10-4 record this season. He has a 2.64 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Binnington, who won with St. Louis in 2019, has a 15-19-4 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Montembeault, playing in his home arena, has an 18-21-3 record with a 3.00 GAA and a .897 save percentage.

Montembeault said playing in Montreal would be special.

“I know it’s going to be electric there,” Montembeault said (via NHL.com). “The fans are going to show up to support the team, so that would be really fun.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off runs from February 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston, offering options for fans to watch the star NHL players representing their home country.

Coach Jon Cooper talks about Team Canada's need to find chemistry

Talking about the tournament, Jon Cooper said Team Canada must build chemistry fast to succeed in the short 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He stressed that the best team, not just the best players, will win.

“It’s not always the best players that win,” Cooper said (via NHL.com). “It’s the best team that wins, and I think the team that gels the quickest and kind of plays for each other, especially in such a short tournament, will have the advantage.”

Team Canada will be led by captain Sidney Crosby and alternate captains Connor McDavid and Cale Makar.

