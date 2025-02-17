  • home icon
  HC Jon Cooper makes his decision of starting Jordan Binnington as Team Canada's goalie against Finland at 4 Nations crystal clear

HC Jon Cooper makes his decision of starting Jordan Binnington as Team Canada's goalie against Finland at 4 Nations crystal clear

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 17, 2025 18:54 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn
Team Canada’s coach has decided to start Jordan Binnington once again against Finland (image credit: IMAGN)

Jon Cooper has made it clear that Jordan Binnington will start in goal for Team Canada against Finland on Monday at TD Garden in Boston. Cooper spoke to the media before the game, saying it was an easy choice.

“Not difficult at all," Cooper said. "Listen, the kid’s played great for us. He’s given us a chance to win. And ultimately, you know, the NHL, it’s like, if you can limit their opponent to two goals or less in a game, it should give you a chance to win. And he’s done that for us.
Binnington played in Canada’s two previous games in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden and stopped 20 shots in the 3-1 loss to the United States, where his save percentage was .909.

"He did it for us the other night," Cooper said. "And you know, it was lack of goal-scoring that hurt us. But I think the one thing that’s underappreciated about Jordan is his gamesmanship and his ability to play the puck. And if you look at him in all our clean breakouts and exits the other night, he was the one who started it, and hence, why a point in the game? Because he’s the one that starts the McDavid breakaway.
"And so there are so many more aspects to the game, but he gives us a chance to win, you know, he gives us a chance to win the last two nights or games, and unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but we got to give him a little run support."
Binnington is in his eighth season with the St. Louis Blues. This campaign, he has 15 wins, 19 losses and four overtime losses. His goals-against average is 2.89, and his save percentage is .896.

Jordan Binnington will get his wish fulfilled if Canada wins against Finland

If Canada wins against Finland, Jordan Binnington will get his wish fulfilled. After Saturday's loss to the U.S., he admitted that he wants to face Team USA again.

“It’s the greatest rivalry in hockey, and they got us tonight. I mean, we’re not going to look ahead to a (rematch)," Binnington said to reporters. "But obviously, we want them again.”

Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault are the other goalie options of Canada. Hill has played 34 games this season, with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Montembeault has a 3.00 GAA and a .897 save percentage in 42 games.

However, Cooper has chosen to stick with Binnington for the Finland game, trusting his experience and ability to give Canada a chance to win.

हिन्दी