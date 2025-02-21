HC Jon Cooper makes his thoughts known on Canada vs USA 4 Nations championship clash amidst political instability

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper discussed his team's 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team USA. Both teams have played fiercely in the tournament, with their first matchup featuring three fights in the opening seconds.

Team USA won that game 3-1, effectively shutting down Canada's offense after Connor McDavid's early goal.

When asked about the significance of a win for Canada amid current political tensions, Cooper remained focused on the game.

"I’m a hockey coach. Am I aware of what’s going on around the world? I am." Cooper said. "I think when you’re in the position we’re in to make a country proud, to make a country be able to stick its chest out a little bit farther, that’s rewarding. And we understand that."

Politics have also played a role in the 4 Nations fans rivalry. The U.S. recently placed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, leading to frustration in Canada.

President Donald Trump made comments about Canada, calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a "governor" and joking about making Canada the 51st state. Trudeau called the tariffs "unjustified" and defended Canada’s economy.

Fans in Canada are not happy with Trump calling their nation the 51st state. In their reaction, the Canadian fans booed the U.S. national anthem during their last meeting. American fans later responded by booing "O Canada" before Canada’s game against Finland.

However, Jon Cooper made it clear that his team is focused only on winning.

"But—and I’m probably going to speak for the U.S. team—before that puck drops, I don’t think anybody will be thinking outside of this hockey game other than winning that game." Cooper said.

"Do we all know what it means? We do. But that hasn’t entered into our locker room. These guys are just all in it for each other and knowing that there’s an outcome we want but there’s a process we need to go through to get that outcome. And when it’s all said and done, if we pull this off, we’ll know what this will have meant for everybody at home and we’re very cognizant of that."

The championship game will take place at TD Garden in Boston. Canada and Jon Cooper will look to bounce back from their earlier loss to the U.S. and win the 4 Nations title.

Canada coach Jon Cooper talked about the fan advantage for the USA in Boston

Jon Cooper also talked about Canada’s strong home-ice support in Montreal. He called it an unforgettable experience and something they will lack in Boston. But Cooper believes the game is about celebrating hockey, not politics.

"In that regard, it will be highly contested on the ice, and there might be chants going on in the stands, but we are here to celebrate the sport. We can sit here and talk politics all we want...," Cooper said. (via mapleleafshotstove.com).

"After this game, for all of the little girls and boys out there who are inspired by the players who play this game and how they compete, if they go and become hockey players, that is the real win — not who wins on the ice."

Jon Cooper made it clear that while winning matters, the love for hockey is more important.

