HC Jon Cooper opens up on his experience of coaching Team Canada ahead of must-win game against Finland at 4 Nations

Before Team Canada’s game against Finland on Monday in Boston, Jon Cooper said that coaching the team at the 4 Nations Face-Off has been one of his best experiences. Cooper has coached the Tampa Bay Lightning for over a decade and won two Stanley Cups. He also led Canada to a silver medal at the 2017 World Championship and was an assistant coach at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

This tournament is the first time Cooper has coached great hockey talents like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, among others, in one team.

Cooper admitted that working with a new group was challenging, but praised Hockey Canada’s professionalism.

"Oh, you needed to tee me up for that," Cooper said on Monday, via Sportsnet. "There's, there's challenges everywhere because you're working with everybody new. I've been there 12 years, and now it's a different operation.

“So sometimes, like, I'm going left, and I'm like, 'Oh, I should have gone right.' But in saying that, this has been one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had in hockey, and just to be around this crew. First of all, let alone the players, like Hockey Canada, is like, they're the extra 5% and they just do everything right. And the people are fantastic. And getting to work with Pete and Butch and all these guys, it's been phenomenal."

Canada has played two tough games in the tournament. They won 4-3 in overtime against Sweden, with Mitch Marner scoring the winner from a Crosby assist. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

In their second game, they lost 3-1 to the U.S. despite an early goal from Connor McDavid. The U.S. then played strong defense and shut down Canada’s offense. Team Canada must beat Finland in regulation to reach the final.

Despite the pressure, Cooper believes in his team. He said that the players are hardworking and will make Canada proud.

“So this this group that was picked, is their gamers and they just, they've, I can't see enough great things about these guys and whatever they do,” Cooper said. “They'll make the country proud because I know they play hard."

Jon Cooper and Team Canada entered the game on Monday with eyes set on defeating Finland

After the loss to Team USA on Saturday, Canada coach Jon Cooper was focused on getting a win against Finland.

“When you do have that (care for each other and play with a passion), the ceiling is limitless, what the team can do," Cooper said during the postgame presser. "Now it's on us here to tweak some things and find a way to beat Finland.”

Canada entered the matchup against Finland looking to secure a spot in the finals against Team USA on Thursday.

