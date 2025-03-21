Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch brushed off concerns about captain Connor McDavid's injury forcing him to recalibrate the squad. The Oilers entered the final period without McDavid, who was ruled out of the game following an unpenalized slash from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey late in the second period.

However, the Oilers later ruled out McDavid due to a lower-body injury. Despite already missing Leon Draisaitl throughout the game and Connor McDavid in the final period, the Oilers were able to grind out a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

After the game, Knoblauch explained that he used the intermission to reassess line combination, evaluate player performance, and identify who can shoulder more responsibility both defensively and offensively.

"During intermission, you’re looking at how to adjust the lines, who’s playing well, and who can take on more responsibility—both defensively and offensively," said Knoblauch post-game.

The Oilers' coach highlighted the importance of faceoff, noting that players like Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, and Corey Perry were tasked with taking draws in the offensive zone.

Knoblauch views such situations as opportunities for other players to step up and perform well despite the absence of key players like Connor McDavid.

"Faceoffs are a big factor, too. We had Henrique, Hyman, and Perry take some offensive-zone faceoffs. It’s a chance for guys to step into bigger roles than they typically have. We’re confident in this group. We have players who can step up and take on more responsibility, and we’ll be fine," he added.

Apart from Connor McDavid's injury, the Oilers were without netminder Stuart Skinner, who found himself on the receiving end of a collision with the Jets' Gabriel Vilardi. He was then pulled, likely due to the concussion spotter's decision.

Edmonton Oilers grind out point despite missing Connor McDavid due to injury vs Jets

On Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime at Rogers Place. Kyle Connor scored the winner for the visitors 1:13 into the extra period.

Jeff Skinner accumulated two points, and Darnell Nurse notched up two points for the Oilers on the night. For the Jets, Josh Morrissey accumulated two points while Kyle Connor and Cole Prefettin were the other scorers for them.

The Oilers host the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place next on Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

