HC Kris Knoblauch gets candid about Oilers' weaknesses amid Mattias Ekholm's absence through illness

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch opened up about how Mattias Ekholm was a big part of the team. Speaking to the media ahead of the Oilers-St Louis Blues game on Tuesday, Knoblauch said the team missed the Swedish defenseman during its 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

"Missed him," Knoblauch said. "Mattias is a huge role for us. Whether he's playing against other teams top lines, he contributes so much offensively. His offensive numbers aren't as high as other top defensemen, but that's just because of the other top defenseman getting their power play points on the first unit. But five-on-five points, he's among the leaders last two seasons, and then also on the penalty kill, he's huge there."

Trending

Ekholm skated during Monday’s team practice and is expected to be on the roster against the Blues.

Knoblauch admitted that the long season is hard on the players but added that they have learned to manage the fatigue.

“It's a long season," Knoblauch said. "Everyone goes through it, whether it's because of travel, your back-to-back games, illnesses going through your locker room, injuries, or whatever it is. But you know for any 82-game schedule, you try to make it as easy for the players as possible.”

Analysts predicted that Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl might play together on the top line, given that they performed well in those positions against the Maple Leafs.

Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen will cross the 500-game milestone against his former club on Tuesday.

"I think I have to be pretty proud of myself starting in the NHL and making my way up here, and you never want to take anything for granted," Kapanen said pregame, via NHL.com. "The ultimate goal was to play in the NHL one day, and now it's 500 games later, so it's a really cool moment. Hopefully, I play another 500."

Mattias Ekholm has grown into his role with the Oilers

Mattias Ekholm has grown to become one of the Edmonton Oilers’ most important assets. He was part of a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2023 deadline and hasn’t looked back since. He has seven goals and 15 assists this season in 51 games.

"Also on the penalty kill, he's huge there and usually starts with Emberson," Knoblauch said." Other guys, we certainly trust in those situations, but Ekky is a big part of that."

The Oilers are set to play back-to-back away games. After facing off against the Blues, they will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback