Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch reacted as his team dropped two games in a row, falling 6-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Missing crucial players, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers appeared worn out against a team not in the playoff hunt.

Coach Knoblauch shared his thoughts on the Oilers' performance. He highlighted some bright spots from earlier games and noted that the team's effort had been solid overall but admitted that they didn't deserve to win against the Kraken.

"Yeah, you look at the positives of what happened late last night, but it doesn’t matter if we lose by one goal or a big one like tonight. I think the effort over the last few games has been really good," said Knoblauch post-game.

"Some of those games maybe could have gone the other way, but tonight, we definitely didn’t deserve to win. Hopefully, that’s just a one-off. Overall, I’ve really liked our guys’ effort. Hopefully, we can turn the page and move on," he added.

The Edmonton Oilers are likely to enter Saturday's "Battle of Alberta" clash against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who are dealing with injuries.

Knoblauch had said earlier that the club is expected to see Draisaitl return earlier than McDavid. The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 87 points after 72 games.

How the Seattle Kraken downed the Edmonton Oilers

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers took a heavy defeat to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

The first period ended without a goal, but Jaden Schwartz broke the ice for the Kraken 1:18 into the second period, scoring on the power play. Schwartz struck again at 3:24, doubling the Kraken's lead.

In a lighting-fast span of under two minutes, Jani Nyman, Matty Beniers and Andre Burakovsky found the net, putting the Kraken 5-0 ahead by the end of the second. Zach Hyman got the Oilers on the board with their only goal at 4:59 in the third period.

Jared McCann then sealed the deal for the Kraken, scoring at 8:53 to complete the 6-1 rout. Burakovsky, McCann, Nyman and Schwartz picked up two points for the Kraken in the win, while goaltender Joey Daccord made 36 saves and posted a .973 SV%.

