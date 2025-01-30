HC Kris Knoblauch made his opinion on $25,000,000 Oilers star clear after major 4 Nations Face-Off announcement

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch spoke highly of Mattias Ekholm prior to the game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Ekholm, who signed a four-year, $25 million contract in 2021, has been a key player for the Oilers since getting traded in February 2023.

Ekholm missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness but is currently on a three-game point streak. He has a goal and three assists from his last three games.

It is unclear if he will play against the Detroit Red Wings, but he has not missed a game this season. His reliability and consistency helps the Oilers as he plays over 22 minutes per game.

Kris Knoblauch called him “one of the leaders in the room” and praised his work ethic and defensive play.

"He doesn't wear a letter on our team, but he's definitely one of our leaders. And a lot of guys have a lot of respect for him, for the person that he is, the work that he puts in," Knoblauch said in a pre-game press conference.

"And obviously, you see it every night, what he does on the ice, whether it's playing against other teams, top lines, blocking shots, penalty kill, he does so much." (0:13)

Kris Knoblauch also mentioned Team Sweden's plans about naming him as their captain in the 4 Nations Face-off

"But, yeah, I'm not surprised that they would announce that he'd be one of the captains. He's so respected around the league. I guess he seems like his game is even elevated this season."

Ekholm has been strong for the Oilers this season, recording seven goals and 15 assists in 50 games. His performance is especially noticeable in wins, where he has six goals, 11 assists and a +32 rating.

Last season, he set career highs with 45 points, including 11 goals, and a +44 rating. His ability to contribute offensively while staying solid defensively makes him one of the best two-way players.

Kris Knoblauch spoke about Mattias Ekholm's playing style

Kris Knoblauch expressed his thoughts on Mattias Ekholm's playing style and said that he is respected across the NHL for his physical yet fair style.

"Well, a lot of respect. What a quality player he is. He does everything, but he is hard to play against. He's very physical and – a lot of respect around League, because he's not dirty at all. You know he's, he's physical, but doesn't take any liberties on guys that are unfair," Knoblauch said.

With the 4 Nations Face-Off approaching, Mattias Ekholm's leadership role with Team Sweden shows the respect he has earned in hockey.

