HC Kris Knoblauch makes his feelings known on Edmonton Oilers 'finding groove' without Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers are starting to hit their stride in the lead-up to the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Back-to-back impressive wins over Calgary and Vegas without captain Connor McDavid have the Oilers back on track as they battle for the second seed in the Pacific division with the LA Kings.

With eight games left in the regular season, Edmonton is looking to make a final push in hopes of securing home ice in the first round of the postseason.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked about his team finding a groove, particularly defensively, as they have gotten more comfortable without Connor McDavid in the lineup.

"Well, I think getting down to the stretch, knowing how important the defensive game is," Knoblauch said. "You know, whoever we play in the playoffs, whatever round it is, it's going to be a tight checking game, and the best teams are the ones that defend the best, and can't necessarily rely on opening things up. And we're going to get our chances we need to defend because it's going to be hard to score.

You know, as for our team, I think guys stepped up without the few games that we played without Leon and Connor." (1:17)

The Oilers will hope that this strong defensive structure they've played with sans McDavid will translate once he returns and into the playoffs.

The Oilers could get Connor McDavid back for the last week of the regular season

Reports came out on Wednesday that the Edmonton Oilers will likely see Connor McDavid return to the lineup during the final week of the regular season.

In a recent article for The Athletic, TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun shared the latest regarding McDavid's status.

"They don't expect him on this current road trip, which wraps up Monday night in Anaheim, but they are looking sometime within the last stretch of five games for his return," LeBrun wrote. "So he'll probably be back in the last week of the regular season."

McDavid has missed the last five consecutive games after suffering a lower-body injury on Mar. 20 against Winnipeg. The superstar center skated in a non-contact fashion at Edmonton's morning skate on Tuesday.

The Oilers continue to play without their captain on Thursday in the second of their four-game road trip in San Jose against the Sharks. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. EST at the SAP Center.

