HC Kris Knoblauch puts a select few Edmonton Oilers players on blast after "self-inflicted" loss to Buffalo Sabres 

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was critical of his team's performance following their 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Ad

He expressed frustration over the team's numerous turnovers, which led to scoring chances for Buffalo. Knoblauch emphasized that while Edmonton had plenty of scoring opportunities, the self-inflicted mistakes ultimately cost them the game.

"It’s frustrating when some of the guys who aren’t contributing offensively are contributing to scoring chances against, which is really hurting us," Knoblauch said postgame. "Once in a while, you get caught, but if you’re not creating that offense and you're giving up those chances, that’s what’s hurting the team.

Ad

Trending

"I think we had enough chances to have four, five, maybe six goals. You look at the goalposts, you see their goaltender made some really big saves. But yeah, I think offensively we only scored two tonight, which is usually not enough. But the chances that we gave up — we just self-inflicted," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Oilers dominated the Sabres in shots, outshooting them 34-23, and even had several power plays to work with. They failed to capitalize on their chances, and ultimately, their errors ended up costing them the game.

How Buffalo Sabres downed Edmonton Oilers 3-2

The Buffalo Sabres ended their six-game losing streak on Monday with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at KeyBank Center.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tage Thompson got the Sabres on the board first, scoring at 13:28 of the first period to put them up 1-0. That was the only goal of the opening frame. The Oilers tied it up early in the second period when Darnell Nurse scored just 1:35 in.

But the Sabres answered back just two minutes later when Alex Tuch put them back in front 2-1. The Oilers managed to tie it up again in the second period when Evan Bouchard scored on the power play at 9:12.

Ad

Thompson put an end to the Oilers' hopes in the final period, scoring his second goal of the game to secure the victory for Buffalo. Leon Draisaitl provided assists on both goals for the Oilers, extending his point streak to a career-high 15 games.

The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils next at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama