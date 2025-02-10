The Montreal Canadiens enter the 4 Nations Face-off break after losing three straight games, including a shutout 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils. They have a 25-26-5 record and are seventh in the Atlantic Division, ahead of the Buffalo Sabres. They have lost eight of their last nine games, including two five-game losing streaks this season. In mid-January, they had a 22-18-4 record.

Head coach Martin St. Louis was asked if he needed to motivate his players before the break.

"I don't think I need to convince them. I think they know that what they're capable of. I don't think.." Louis told the media.

St. Louis said he did not need to convince them to keep fighting. He believes they know their abilities and that a break is needed.

"I'm not gonna beg and convince, 'Hey, we're okay, keep going'. It comes with the individual. You know, to me, I think that. I think everybody needs a break now. And you know, we'll address, you know, what we need to address when we get back together, but I don't think I need to convince my players to keep fighting," St. Louis said.

The Canadiens have struggled offensively and defensively. They average 2.87 goals per game and allow 3.40, ranking 28th in defense. Cole Caufield leads with 26 goals, while Lane Hutson has 38 assists. Nick Suzuki is the top point producer with 52. Their power play is 20.4% (20th), but their penalty kill ranks eighth at 82.2%.

They started the season on a disappointing note by losing five out of their first seven games. However, they improved their play later and improved their record and it looked like they might make it to the playoffs. However, inconsistency again destroyed their playoff hopes.

Montreal Canadiens lost 5-3 in their last game before 4 Nations tournament

In their last game, before the break, the Montreal Canadiens lost 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at Bell Centre. Nick Paul opened the scoring at 6:56 of the first period, lifting a backhand shot past Jakub Dobes. Victor Hedman made it 2-0 at 10:28 with a wrist shot glove side.

Brendan Gallagher scored a power-play goal at 18:53 to make it 2-1. Brayden Point restored Tampa Bay’s two-goal lead with a power-play goal at 1:05 of the second period. Zemgus Girgensons extended the lead to 4-1 at 6:43, tapping in Cam Atkinson’s pass.

Christian Dvorak scored at 12:45 to make it 4-2. Gallagher got the Canadiens within one at 9:19 of the third period. Anthony Cirelli sealed Tampa Bay’s win with an empty-net goal at 19:44.

