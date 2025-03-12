  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • HC Marty St. Louis gives an honest review of Montreal Canadiens' $186,600,000-worth top line leading by example in recent games

HC Marty St. Louis gives an honest review of Montreal Canadiens' $186,600,000-worth top line leading by example in recent games

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 12, 2025 11:20 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
HC Marty St. Louis gives an honest review of Montreal Canadiens' $186,600,000-worth top line - Source: Imagn

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky shone in the top line of the Montreal Canadiens in their 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, combining for an impressive seven points.

Ad

Coach Martin St. Louis praised the line's growing confidence and hunger, emphasizing that their pursuit of excellence is more important than achieving it every night (13:55 onwards):

"Well, by doing what they’re doing, they gain confidence. As a top line, you go into every game wanting to be the difference, knowing it’s probably not going to happen every night. But for me, the chase to that is more important than actually doing it—you’ve got to be hungry, and those guys are hungry," said Martin St. Louis post-game.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"It’s not just about offense; they’re playing the game in front of them. If they have to defend, they will. They’re responsible, playing against tough matchups, and they’re delivering. They want that challenge, and I think any top guys do. They rose to it tonight."
youtube-cover
Ad

Juraj Slafkovsky, signed to a $60.8 million contract, contributed a goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, Cole Caufield, inked to a $62.8 million contract, and Nick Suzuki, with a $63 million contract, each tallied two points. The Habs are two points off a wild card spot in the East.

How the Montreal Canadiens downed the Vancouver Canucks

The Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Ad
Ad

Captain Nick Suzuki opened the scoring for the Habs at 1:06 in the first period. At 8:34, Juraj Slafkovsky doubled the visitors' lead before heading into the second period.

Cole Caufield made it 3-0 at 8:59 into the second period. This was the lone goal scored in that period. The Canucks fought back in the final period. Filip Hronek cut the deficit to 3-1 at 4:05 before Elias Pettersson's power play goal at 11:05 brought the Canucks within one.

Ad

With less than 60 seconds remaining before the final buzzer, Mike Matheson sealed the win for the Canadiens with an empty netter.

The Montreal Canadiens will next be up against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena next on Wednesday. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी