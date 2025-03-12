HC Marty St. Louis gives an honest review of Montreal Canadiens' $186,600,000-worth top line leading by example in recent games

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky shone in the top line of the Montreal Canadiens in their 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, combining for an impressive seven points.

Coach Martin St. Louis praised the line's growing confidence and hunger, emphasizing that their pursuit of excellence is more important than achieving it every night (13:55 onwards):

"Well, by doing what they’re doing, they gain confidence. As a top line, you go into every game wanting to be the difference, knowing it’s probably not going to happen every night. But for me, the chase to that is more important than actually doing it—you’ve got to be hungry, and those guys are hungry," said Martin St. Louis post-game.

He added:

"It’s not just about offense; they’re playing the game in front of them. If they have to defend, they will. They’re responsible, playing against tough matchups, and they’re delivering. They want that challenge, and I think any top guys do. They rose to it tonight."

Juraj Slafkovsky, signed to a $60.8 million contract, contributed a goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, Cole Caufield, inked to a $62.8 million contract, and Nick Suzuki, with a $63 million contract, each tallied two points. The Habs are two points off a wild card spot in the East.

How the Montreal Canadiens downed the Vancouver Canucks

The Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Captain Nick Suzuki opened the scoring for the Habs at 1:06 in the first period. At 8:34, Juraj Slafkovsky doubled the visitors' lead before heading into the second period.

Cole Caufield made it 3-0 at 8:59 into the second period. This was the lone goal scored in that period. The Canucks fought back in the final period. Filip Hronek cut the deficit to 3-1 at 4:05 before Elias Pettersson's power play goal at 11:05 brought the Canucks within one.

With less than 60 seconds remaining before the final buzzer, Mike Matheson sealed the win for the Canadiens with an empty netter.

The Montreal Canadiens will next be up against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena next on Wednesday. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET.

