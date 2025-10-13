  • home icon
  HC Mike Sullivan reckons NY Rangers played "extremely well" despite shutout loss to Capitals

HC Mike Sullivan reckons NY Rangers played "extremely well" despite shutout loss to Capitals

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:13 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Boston Bruins at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
HC Mike Sullivan reckons NY Rangers played "extremely well" despite shutout loss to Capitals

NY Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan was impressed with his team’s performance despite a 1-0 shutout loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

This marked Sullivan’s second loss of the season, following a 6-1 victory in his return to Pittsburgh on Saturday. After the game, Sullivan said that he thought the team played extremely well and expressed confidence that if they maintain the same level of effort, the Blueshirts will win more games than they lose.

"I thought the team played extremely well, and that's what I said to the guys after the game. For our coaching staff, we're most concerned about how we play, how we win and how we lose. Sometimes, you can't control whether the puck goes in the net or not," Sullivan said.
He added:

"I thought from an effort standpoint, determination, our attitude -- for me, this type of game is the kind of game that we're trying to build. We had our looks, we had some great looks. They got some key saves at key times, give them credit... If we continue to play with that kind of an effort and that kind of focus and attention to detail, I think we're going to win more games than we lose, that's for sure."
Mike Sullivan was named the NY Rangers head coach earlier this summer, replacing Peter Laviolette. In his first three games with the Blueshirts, Sullivan has won one and lost twice.

Washington Capitals defeat NY Rangers in a shootout

On Sunday, the Washington Capitals defeated the NY Rangers 1-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Beauvillier was the lone scorer in the matchup, scoring a tip-in goal at 13:47 of the second period. Meanwhile, Charlie Lindgren made 35 saves for the Caps, while Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots between the sticks for the Rangers.

The Rangers host the Edmonton Oilers next at MSG on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
