HC Patrick Roy makes his thoughts extremely clear on Islanders' playoff chances following back-to-back losses

New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy spoke about the franchise’s chances of making the playoffs this season. The Islanders slumped to back-to-back losses on March 11 and March 14. The team is currently sitting six points away from the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

NHL reporter Andrew Gross posted a quote from Roy on X on Sunday, in which the Islanders coach talks about what the team needs to do to qualify for the playoffs.

“Patrick Roy says #Isles know they have to be at least a 'plus-seven or plus-eight' in their remaining 17 games to have a chance at the playoffs. Meaning seven or eight more wins than regulation losses,” Gross’ post read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Islanders narrowly lost to the out-of-form Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in overtime on Friday. Islanders forward Bo Horvat scored the team’s only goal.

The Oilers started the game with greater intensity, with 17 shots in the first period compared to only six for the Islanders.

“In the first, Ilya (Sorokin) kept us in the game,” Roy said via NHL. “He was really good. We gave up too many chances. I wasn't surprised. They played last night. We were coming back from the West Coast.

Ad

"In my days in Montreal, it was always tough that first game back, so I was very happy with the way we bounced back in that second period. And in the third period, I thought we did a lot of good things, and I was pretty proud of our group.”

Roy and the Islanders have a 29-28-8 record this season and 66 points from 65 games. The one tiny silver lining is that they have played two fewer games than the New York Rangers, who are currently in the final Wild Card spot.

Ad

Patrick Roy dissects “stubborn” Islanders’ mistakes in 4-0 loss to NY Rangers

Speaking to the media after the 4-0 shutout loss against the New York Rangers on March 3, Patrick Roy pointed to his team’s stubbornness during the power play as one of the reasons for their loss.

"I mean, we had, we have to find ways to throw more pucks at the net, and I even then we pull the goalie six on five,” Roy said. “We need to throw those pucks on the net. Then I don't know why we try those plays. I mean, I guess we're a little stubborn at times, but we got to find a way to simplify things."

Since the game against the Rangers, the Islanders' chances of making the playoffs have worsened after they traded their longtime first-line center, Brock Nelson, to the Colorado Avalanche.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama