The NY Rangers lost 2-1 to the Calgary Flames, and coach Peter Laviolette was not pleased with the effort. He said the team lacked fight and intensity, while Calgary was faster and more prepared.

In the postgame press conference, Laviolette was direct about his team’s performance.

"It was—it was not there. There was nothing there." Laviolette said. "So, we’re—they were—they, like I said, they were faster than us. They got to the ice quicker than us. They were more ready, and so that’s the way the game played out."

When asked about his message after the second period, he kept it simple.

"The same as the message after the first period - wasn’t good enough," Laviolette added.

Artemi Panarin gave the NY Rangers an early lead at 1:13 of the first period. Urho Vaakanainen set up the goal with a pass from the blue line, leading to a favorable two-on-one with Vincent Trocheck.

Calgary tied the game at 10:22 when Nazem Kadri scored on a rebound. Later in the first period, Matt Coronato put Calgary ahead on a power play. New York struggled in the second period, managing only three shots on goal.

The loss put the NY Rangers one point behind the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference wild-card race after they beat Ottawa. Calgary improved its playoff position, moving within two points of St. Louis for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with two games in hand.

NY Rangers coach Peter Laviolette blamed penalties for loss to Oilers

On Sunday, the NY Rangers lost 3-1 to the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. Penalties and powerplay were the major problems in their game.

The Rangers took multiple penalties early, including calls against Zac Jones, J.T. Miller, and K'Andre Miller. Edmonton scored their first goal on a power-play with Corey Perry's shot.

After the game, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette shared his disagreement on some of the decisions.

"I didn’t like a couple of the calls," Laviolette said. "But you’re right, we took four early, and they capitalized on one."

After the loss to the Calgary Flames, the Rangers are sitting outside the playoff picture with two more games played, needing two points to secure the second wild-card spot in the East.

