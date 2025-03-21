New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette highlighted the key aspects of the team's shortcomings during their latest defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blueshirts suffered a close 4-3 defeat to the Leafs on Thursday, making it back-to-back losses for the Rangers as they push for the playoffs. After the game, Laviolette acknowledged that the Leafs converted their best chances from the most dangerous positions.

He pointed out that the Leafs managed to get more shots from the interior of the ice while the Rangers failed to cover these areas effectively. The coach also criticized the team's defensive strategy for being "too loose" in its coverage.

"So, when they scored the goals, those were probably their best chances, most dangerous," Laviolette said postgame. "They had a couple more from the interior, the part of the ice that we didn't get to, they did get to. And we were just a little too loose on the coverage, on the rush, the goal, a little too loose on the coverage, D-zone coverage, just a little bit too loose."

(from 0:32 mark onwards)

Laviolette also expressed a desire for better quality in their offensive plays. He noted that while the team managed to take more shots, he would have preferred to see more attempts originating from closer to the net.

The Rangers have now lost three consecutive games, trailing the second Wild Card spot by two points in the Eastern Conference. Currently, the Montreal Canadiens hold that spot with 74 points.

How Toronto Maple Leafs downed NY Rangers 4-3

On Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden.

John Tavares opened the scoring for the visitors, putting them ahead 1-0 at 12:30 into the first period. With less than a minute remaining in the period, Will Borgen tied it for the Rangers at 19:12 before Bobby McMann's goal with less than 10 seconds to go put the Leafs back on a 2-1 lead.

Artemi Panarin tied it 2-2 for the Rangers at 1:22 into the second period. Tavares then scored his second of the night, giving the Leafs a 3-2 lead. At 14:26, Matthew Knies put the visitors up 4-2. With less than a minute remaining into the game, Chris Kreider scored to make it 4-3 in favor of the Leafs.

The Rangers will be looking to snap their three-game skid when they host the Vancouver Canucks next at MSG on Friday. The puck is scheduled to drop at 1:00 p.m. ET.

