HC Peter Laviolette points out "disappointing" execution as key factor in OT loss to Ducks

New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette rued his team's lapses in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at Honda Center. Ducks center Mason McTavish scored 59 seconds into overtime, redirecting a pass from Jackson LaCombe for his 20th goal of the season.

Anaheim tied the game late in the third period with two goals. Cutter Gauthier scored off a Leo Carlsson rebound at 14:12 before Olen Zellweger scored with a wrist shot at 18:15, just after a penalty kill.

The Rangers have now lost five of their last six games. Coach Peter Laviolette lamented the team’s failure to close out games.

"We made mistakes, and the mistakes ended up in the back of our net. We were in charge of the game going into the third period, twice," Peter Laviolette said (via NHL.com). "We don't execute and get it done, so that's disappointing. As disappointing as it gets."

Despite strong performances, New York couldn't keep their lead. Adam Fox scored early, while J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere each registered a goal and an assist. Artemi Panarin had two assists, while Mika Zibanejad scored on the power play.

Carlsson and Alex Killorn combined for Anaheim’s short-handed goal in the first period. Carlsson forced a turnover and set up Killorn’s breakaway goal. It was his second straight game with a short-handed point after scoring against Boston earlier in the week. He finished with a goal and three assists.

The Rangers had a 5-on-3 power play in the third period but failed to score. New York is now tied with the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets with 75 points. The Rangers have played 73 games, one more game than Montreal and two more than Columbus.

What Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said about 3-1 loss to Kings

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings won 3-1 against the New York, tying their franchise record for home wins. They improved to 26-3-4 at home and extended their home point streak to 15 games.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that his team put in the effort, but they didn't bear any fruit.

"Like we're, that doesn't mean that it wasn't effort or they didn't play hard. It means that we didn't get the game to swing our way.

“After the first, I thought we defended OK, and keeping them to the exterior, we didn't generate very much. But from the second period on, I thought we were doing a really good job of playing that game, and we walk away with nothing,” Laviolette said.

J.T. Miller scored, while New York's Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves, but it wasn't enough for the win. The New York next game is against the San Jose Sharks on March 29 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

