HC Rick Tocchet bluntly addresses $56,000,000 J.T. Miller's reduced time on-ice in 3rd period during Canucks' 5-3 loss to Predators

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet reduced J.T. Miller's ice time during their 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Miller, who signed a seven-year, $56 million contract in 2022, had only two shifts in the third period.

When asked, Tocchet said:

"Just running with the guys I thought could get us back in the game."

Tocchet denied that an injury was the reason, shutting down any rumors about Miller’s preseason health concerns. He just plainly said "no" to injury as a reason.

Miller has six goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season, following a career-high 103 points last year. However, his limited ice time indicates Tocchet expects more from him.

Trending

The Canucks started strong but struggled in key moments. Elias Pettersson gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal in the second period. However, Nashville responded with three straight goals, including two power-play goals by Steven Stamkos.

Tocchet praised the Canucks’ effort despite the loss.

"I liked our five on five. Obviously, penalty kill wasn't good. That kind of was the difference in the game," Tocchet said. "I liked the effort in the 3rd, came back, had the puck a lot. That’s a good positive."

Expand Tweet

The loss continued a troubling trend for Vancouver. The team has surrendered the first goal in 10 of its last 11 games and has yet to win consecutive home games this season.

Vancouver Canucks lose 5-3 despite early 2nd period lead

The Vancouver Canucks lost 5-3 to the Nashville Predators, with Steven Stamkos scoring two power-play goals. Zachary L’Heureux opened the scoring at 5:28 of the first period with his first NHL goal. Aatu Raty tied it 1-1 at 11:34 by redirecting Erik Brannstrom’s shot through Juuse Saros’ legs.

Elias Pettersson gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 9:51 of the second period with a power-play goal. Stamkos tied it 2-2 at 12:17 with a wrist shot on the power play. Roman Josi put Nashville ahead 3-2 at 14:21 with a one-timer after a turnover. Stamkos added another power-play goal at 19:38, making it 4-2.

Kiefer Sherwood cut the deficit to 4-3 at 14:00 of the third period with a quick shot. Gustav Nyquist scored into an empty net at 19:39, sealing Nashville’s win. Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville, which ended a three-game road losing streak.

Vancouver’s home record fell to 3-4-3, which it can improve in its next game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback