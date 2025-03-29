Vancouver Canucks lost 7-6 in a shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Vancouver had a 3-0 lead after the first period but could not hold on. Boone Jenner and Dante Fabbro each scored three points for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves, and Kent Johnson scored the only shootout goal.

Canucks started strong with Linus Karlsson scoring a power play goal at 8:51 of the first period. Brock Boeser made it 2-0 with a wrist shot at 10:35, and Jake DeBrusk added another power-play goal at 13:26.

Columbus responded in the second period, as Boone Jenner scored just 34 seconds in, followed by goals from Kirill Marchenko and Dante Fabbro to tie game 3-3.

Vancouver regained the lead twice in the third period. Aatu Raty made it 5-3 at 6:42, but Columbus responded quickly, with Denton Mateychuk scoring at 7:03. Boone Jenner tied the game 5-5 on a power play at 16:46, and Mathieu Olivier put Columbus ahead 6-5 at 17:08. Raty tied it again for Vancouver, sending the game to overtime, but Columbus secured the win in the shootout.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet spoke after the game. He said the players worked hard but lost key battles. He pointed out defensive mistakes, especially in the corners.

"I mean, listen, 5-3, couple of mistakes, losing battles. We back up in the news when we take a penalty where, you know,when pressure hits, you got to face it. I think sometimes we're sinking, but, it's a learning lesson. That's why we that's why we're learning. We got some young guys in I think they're trying, they're trying hard, but this is good lesson for them," Tocchet said.

Tocchet said the team fought back, but must handle pressure better. He noted that young players are still learning. He also talked about goaltender Kevin Lankinen. He said some bad bounces hurt Lankinen, but allowing six goals made winning hard.

Vancouver Canucks are still in the playoff race

The Vancouver Canucks are now six points behind the second wild card spot in the Wester Conference. They are five points short of the St. Louis Blues, who currently have the spot.

The Canucks have a 34-26-13 record this season with 81 points. They rank fourth in the Pacific Division and have lost six out of their last 11 games. If we take their last five games, they have lost to the Blues (4-3), the Rangers (5-3), and the Blue Jackets (7-6). But at the same time, they have shown good offense in wins over the Devils (4-3) and the Islanders (5-2).

The team scores 2.82 goals per game and allows 3.03 goals. Quinn Hughes leads with 68 points (16 goals, 52 assists). Brock Boeser has scored the most goals with 23.

