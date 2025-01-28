HC Rick Tocchet makes feelings known about $9,000,000 Vancouver Canucks D-man's first game since return from suspension

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet didn't hold back in expressing his thoughts on defenseman Tyler Myers' return in the Canucks' 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Myers, who has a three-year, $9 million contract, was returning from a three-game suspension for a cross-check on Edmonton's Evan Bouchard on Jan. 18. He scored and added an assist in the Canucks' victory.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet had high praise for Myers.

"He was one of the best players on the ice. I thought he was terrific tonight for us," Tocchet said."When he's out, you know, you really miss a guy like that. His breakouts were great. I thought he was excellent.

Trending

"Really in those three games he was off. He worked really hard, so he didn't miss a beat. So, I'm really proud of Mysie."

Expand Tweet

Myers' teammates were also thrilled to have him back in the lineup. Captain Quinn Hughes commented on how important Myers is to the team.

"Massive. You know his game, you can see how he breaks out the pucks, penalty kill, just solid, defends hard, obviously his leadership as well," Hughes said.

Expand Tweet

Connor Garland (two goals), Pius Suter and J.T. Miller also scored for the Vancouver Canucks. Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves.

Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington has 25 stops

Game recap: Vancouver Canucks' 5-2 win against St. Louis Blues

Connor Garland opened the scoring for the Vancouver Canucks 2:52 into the first period with a 2-on-1 pass from Quinn Hughes. Garland scored gain on the power play at 15:53, on a rebound to extend the lead 2-0.

“It’s a four-point game. We’re both going for playoff spots. Obviously, a good start, you know, the power play was good getting that goal for us. I thought we started on time, so the first period obviously kind of set us up for the game, so, yeah, it's a nice one for us," Tocchet said.

In the second period, J.T. Miller scored a power play goal to make it 3-0 at 8:26, on a breakaway. The Blues' first goal was scored by Dylan Holloway in the power play at 10:08, to make it 3-1 .

Pius Suter then scored a short-handed goal at 13:36 to make it 4-1. Colton Parayko made it 4-2 for the Blues at 4:22 of the third period.

“We played good defense in the third,and I thought we were ready in the first," Hughes said. "A lot to like about tonight.”

Tyler Myers scored an empty netter goal to complete the win for the Vancouver Canucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback