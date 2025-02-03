HC Rick Tocchet makes feelings known about possibly having different OT outcome had Quinn Hughes been in Canucks lineup

The Vancouver Canucks definitely felt Quinn Hughes' absence as they lost 3-2 in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings. The reigning Norris Trophy winner for best defender in the NHL was a game-time decision before the game and eventually scratched from the lineup.

Quinn Hughes suffered an injury during Vancouver's game against the Dallas Stars on Friday. After a hit on Evgenii Dadonov, the Canucks captain seemed to be hurt as he headed down the tunnel.

He returned for a power play but looked jittery while skating. He took part in warmups before Sunday but was left out by Tocchet.

The Canucks did well for most of the game without Hughes. They added newly acquired Marcus Pettersson to their defense, who ably supported other regulars in the lineup. But overtime without Hughes was a bit too much for Vancouver to handle.

They earned their 11th overtime loss of the season when Alex DeBrincat scored off a cross-ice rush pass with 42 seconds left on the clock.

"Well, I mean, we had ... it's 11 losses (in overtime). I mean, it's, it's tough, but we had some opportunities. Yeah, we had some opportunities," Tocchet said after the game.

The Canucks coach also opened up about the status of Quinn Hughes, saying that while he was ready to play, it was best for the team to rest him.

"Well he wanted to gut it out, but, not the smartest play to play him. He wants to play every game, that guy. So 48 hours, we'll see how he is," Tocchet said.

Bruce Boudreau highlights Quinn Hughes' absence from Canucks lineup

To a lot of people in the hockey community, Quinn Hughes is a Hart Trophy contender as he has almost single-handedly dragged the Canucks so far to playoff contention.

NHL veteran coach and broadcaster Bruce Boudreau highlighted the same on TSN. He stated that the average ice time of 28 minutes was too much to cover for the Canucks.

"Well, you know what, when you're the best player on both teams and you're going to play 28 minutes a game and you don't play, I mean, it's going to be a loss. Now, I think the Canucks would look at it and say, ‘Okay, boys, we got to win this one. We were missing our best player, but we got a couple more additions. Let's go at them.'

"And you could tell that they were playing with a lot of energy today, but you always miss Quinn Hughes. I think if you take Cale Makar out of the pitcher, he's easily the best defenseman in the NHL for me, and if the Canucks ever make the playoffs, to me, he deserves Hart trophy votes and but I mean, that's how important I think he is to that team over the long haul," Boudreau said.

The 25-year-old has 59 points in 47 games played so far this season. The Canucks are currently fifth in the Pacific Division with 57 points from 52 games and sit just outside the Western Conference playoff spots.

