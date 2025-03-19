Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet recently made a major admission about star forward Elias Pettersson's offensive game style. The Swede is in the first year of a massive eight-year, $92.8 million contract that carries an AAV of $11.6 million.

Ad

After struggling to find his scoring touch for the first few months of the season, Pettersson has started heating up lately with four goals and seven points over his last six games.

Tocchet believes a key factor in this offensive outburst is Pettersson's approach and getting him to play more aggressively.

In an interview with Sportsnet 650, Tocchet explained (via DailyHive.com):

"I say it all the time...if you want to score goals or you want to be a dominant player, you’ve got to move your feet. You’ve got to get to those areas, you’ve got to be deceptive, you’ve got to play north hockey. Regroup hockey, taking the puck back, won’t win in the NHL.

Ad

Trending

"I think sometimes Petey likes to regroup, slow the game down. I’m not sure how many years ago doing that might’ve worked, but now you have to play a more north style, and we’re just trying to re-program his brain when it comes to that, and he’s buying into that," he added.

Ad

Tocchet acknowledged Pettersson's progress but emphasized that both he and the team still have another level to reach.

Despite the slow start to the season, Pettersson has produced 27 assists and 42 points in 61 games.

Rick Tocchet on "expectations" from Elias Pettersson

Rick Tocchet noted that Elias Pettersson's improved play of late has coincided with the forward being more open about his struggles and putting in extra work after practices. Tocchet also praised Pettersson as "a great kid" but acknowledged the high expectations this season.

Ad

"I think there was a lot of expectations on him. I think he knows, was he ready for it over the summer this season? I think he's been a little surprised at what he had to do to maintain a level that we expect from himself," Tocchet said.

While Pettersson's early season issues are still a concern, his coach is encouraged by his recent resurgence. With the Canucks battling for a playoff spot, a return to form for Pettersson would be a major boost down the stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama