HC Rick Tocchet slams Vancouver Canucks players for "abandoning the game plan" after blowing 2-0 lead in loss to Ducks

Rick Tocchet was frustrated after the Vancouver Canucks lost 5-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. He said the team did not follow the game plan after taking a 2-0 lead. Vancouver Canucks started well, with Tyler Myers and Pius Suter scoring in the first period. But Anaheim responded, and Tocchet was disappointed with how the Canucks played after that.

The Ducks took over in the second period with three unanswered goals. Frank Vatrano scored first, reducing the deficit to 2-1. Cutter Gauthier tied it a few minutes later with a similar shot. Ryan Strome then gave Anaheim a 3-2 lead after receiving a pass from Mason McTavish. Tocchet believed his team lost focus at that point.

After the game, Tocchet criticized missed chances and a lack of effort near the net. He said the team needed more grit and traffic in front of the net.

"We had a game plan. ... We had a breakaway, couple of missed opportunities, and all of sudden; they had a rush game. And then we decided to forever abandon the game plan," Tocchet said.

"We need some guys to rise to the occasion. We had shots on the net, with nobody going to net. So, little disappointed in the grit part of our game."

Anaheim secured the win with two more goals in the third period. Jackson LaCombe scored during four-on-four play, making it 4-2. Troy Terry sealed the game with an empty-net goal. Lukas Dostal made 22 saves for the Ducks, who have won eight of their last 11 games.

Vancouver Canucks had just beaten the Kings in overtime the night before. Myers played despite taking a shot to the throat in that game and contributed a goal and an assist. But Tocchet was not happy with the effort against Anaheim.

Vancouver Canucks face tough decision on Brock Boeser’s contract

The Vancouver Canucks must decide Brock Boeser’s future as the NHL trade deadline nears. They are unsure about offering him a contract longer than five years.

On Wednesday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said the Canucks are hesitant about a long-term deal but might consider six years. Boeser is in the final season of his three-year, $19.95 million deal.

“I think with Boeser, I think the issue there is for the Canucks’ term. I don’t think they really want to go past five years. Now, when someone says they really don’t want to go past five, I always wonder, okay, if they can get to six, is there something with six that could work both ways?” Friedman said.

Boeser has scored 18 goals and 18 assists in 52 games this season. Despite his contributions, the Canucks might explore trade options. They made quick decisions on JT Miller and Kevin Lankinen, so changes could still happen.

Vancouver Canucks is competing for a playoff spot and may not want to weaken its roster. Friedman believes they will try to keep a strong team while handling Boeser’s contract situation.

