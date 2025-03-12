HC Rick Tocchet teases Quinn Hughes potential return for crucial game against division rivals Calgary Flames

HC Rick Tocchet teased the potential return of star defenseman Quinn Hughes for the Vancouver Canucks' crucial divisional matchup against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Hughes has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury sustained on March 1 against the Seattle Kraken. He participated in practice on Tuesday wearing a non-contact jersey and alternating in drills with other defensemen.

When asked about Hughes' status for the Calgary game, Tocchet said:

"Good possibility he could be in."

Rick Tocchet's comments suggest that Hughes has a chance to play if he continues progressing well from his injury.

Hughes suffered the injury against Seattle when he went down hard after one of the Kraken's six goals. He was clearly hindered, only playing one 54-second shift in the final 10 minutes. This latest injury comes after Hughes missed six games earlier this season with an oblique issue.

Despite missing 14 games, the former first-round pick still leads the Canucks with 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 points.

Rick Tocchet on Canucks' 4-2 loss to Canadiens

Nick Suzuki got Montreal on the board at 1:06 into the game, breaking away off a lead pass from Cole Caufield. He held off Marcus Pettersson before deking around Lankinen and finishing with a backhand.

Juraj Slafkovsky made it 2-0 at 8:34, with a wrist shot from outside the faceoff dot.

Caufield extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:59 of the second, burying a backdoor pass from Suzuki on a 2-on-1 with a snap shot from below the right circle.

"We didn't have an answer for their top line, there were 3 goals and that's a good line, they make plays, it's tough, we just didn't have an answer. First goal, obviously, we're, give the puck away, we're on the wrong spots against those," Rick Tocchet said.

Filip Hronek got Vancouver on the board at 4:05 of the third, blasting a point shot through traffic that hit the post and went in blocker side.

Elias Pettersson made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 11:08, firing a wrist shot past Sam Montembeault.

"Anyways, We did make a comeback, had some goal-mouth scrambles. Guys tried. I’ve got to give them credit,” he added.

Mike Matheson sealed the win for Montreal with an empty-net goal in the final 17 seconds, making it 4-2.

