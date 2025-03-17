Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tochhet has urged his players to look ahead after the 3-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

Quinn Hughes gave Vancouver the lead in the second period, but Utah responded quickly. Logan Cooley scored the go-ahead goal in the third before Clayton Keller added an empty-net goal. The loss snapped Vancouver’s two-game winning streak and kept them alive in a tight Western Conference playoff race.

In the post-game media press conference, Tocchet told his players to move on from the loss.

“We have to let it go,” Tocchet said. “It’s no different from losing a playoff game, are we disappointed? Yeah, but we flush it and move on.”

He reminded them to focus on their next game against Winnipeg.

“We’ve got a big Winnipeg team coming in, and we got a day off. From there, we got to get some rest and get some energy. It’s game to game from here on in.”

Tocchet acknowledged the team’s frustration but said that they must stay focused.

“I’m sure we’re a little disappointed right now, but we got to come in the next for morning skate and we got to bring energy because you can’t be down,” he said. “You gotta let it go. Tough to do, but you gotta let it go.”

The Vancouver Canucks next play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 7 p.m/ PDT. Utah is now just two points behind them and St. Louis for the final wild-card spot.

Quinn Hughes on the Vancouver Canucks' loss to Utah

Quinn Hughes scored a power-play goal early in the second period. His shot deflected off a defender and beat Utah’s goalie. It was Vancouver’s only goal in a 3-1 loss. The team had just 19 shots on net.

Hughes said that Vancouver Canucks missed a chance to pull ahead in the standings.

“Obviously, we could have separated ourselves today, and I think that was something that everyone knew how big that would be,” Hughes said via NHL.com.

“But now we're just still in the same position we've been in, which is do or die pretty much every day. And it's exciting, so everyone should be up in here and excited.”

Since returning from injury, Hughes has been productive. He has two goals, one assist and seven shots in three games. He now has 16 goals and 63 points this season.

