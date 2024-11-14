HC Spencer Carbery does not mince his words about Washington Capitals' 4-3 OT loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

Following a disappointing 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery did not hold back in his criticism of the team's performance.

The Caps started strong, with Taylor Raddysh and Dylan Strome scoring early to give them a 2-1 lead heading into the second period. They extended their lead to 3-1 during the second period but struggled significantly in the final frame.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Capitals were outshot 17-3 and ultimately surrendered their lead after conceding on the powerplay, allowing the Maple Leafs to tie the game and win in overtime.

In his postgame comments, Carbery described the second half of the game as "just embarrassing" and remarked that the team's performance was "flat out unrecognizable."

Carbery said after the game:

"Second half of the game. Not good at all. Embarrassing for that matter. The way that that game played out, just embarrassing. Flat out. That's unrecognizable from our team. Playing a team on the second of back-to-back. Third period the way that that looked and [losing] the two-goal lead. Embarrassing."

Expand Tweet

The Capitals are third in the Metro Division and seventh overall in the league standings with 21 points after 15 games. They'll travel to Ball Arena to face the Colorado Avalanche next on Friday. The puck drops at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How Toronto Maple Leafs downed Washington Capitals

On Wednesday, the Washington Capitals hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena, where the Leafs edged past the Caps with a 4-3 win in overtime.

Taylor Raddysh opened the scoring for the Caps at 11:12, putting them ahead 1-0. Just over a minute later, Bobby McMann tied the game for the Leafs at 1-1 before Dylan Strome restored the home team's lead to 2-1 heading into the second period.

Protas extended the Caps' lead to 3-1 at 17:48 of the second period. Alex Ovechkin accumulated one assist on the night. In the third period, the Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit, with William Nylander scoring at 15:51 to make it 3-2.

Mitch Marner then tied the game on the powerplay with less than a minute remaining in regulation. John Tavares sealed the 4-3 win for Toronto after scoring at 4:13 into overtime.

The Maple Leafs face off against the Edmonton Oilers next at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback