"He is an apex predator on the ice": Former Oilers defenseman highlights Darnell Nurse's potential to shut down Panthers' top line

Former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jason Strudwick discussed the importance of Darnell Nurse's role in shutting down the Panthers' top line as Edmonton prepares for Game 3. On "SC with Jay Onrait," Strudwick talked about Nurse's potential to be a game-changer with his physical play and leadership on the ice.

"He's the emotional leader of this team and can be an apex predator on the ice," Strudwick stated. "We've seen Ekblad, Bennett, and Tkachuk do it for Florida. They need Nurse to do it as well."

"He needs to get physical and target the opposition's top lines. He’s not worried about the challenge, but the team needs him to be that apex predator."

Strudwick cited Nurse's standout performance in Game 4 against Dallas, where he delivered 12 hits, as an example of his capability. He believes Nurse's physical presence can make a big impact, particularly on home ice.

"We saw it—I think it was game four against Dallas, 12 hits." Strudwick said, "They need him to be that guy and be that leader and make this team, that other team, Florida, really suffer when he's out there and know that he's the man."

"And on home ice, I think he's the guy that can do it. Zero points in his last four games and a minus in the playoffs. So, Darnell Nurse, if you can turn it around in game three, it'll be massive."

Despite struggling in the playoffs, Strudwick remains confident in Nurse's ability to turn it around in Game 3.

Darnell Nurse will reportedly play despite hip injury

Darnell Nurse suffered a hip injury in Game 2 and has been under evaluation. Nurse's below-average performance and just one block in his limited 4:20 of ice time in Game 2 raised concerns about his health.

Here's what Coach Kris Knoblauch had to say after game 2, according to Tracey Myers of the NHL.

"I haven't spoken to our medical staff. I'll be seeing them in about 15 minutes, and I'll get their report."

However, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Nurse is expected to play in Game 3 against Florida. Despite missing Wednesday's practice, coach Knoblauch expects Nurse to be available. Nurse has struggled in the 2024 playoffs, recording just three assists and posting a -15 rating over 20 appearances.

As Edmonton faces a must-win situation, Nurse's ability to shut down Florida's top line will be crucial. Strudwick's insights put Nurse in a position to give the Oilers a fighting chance against the Panthers.

