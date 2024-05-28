"He was so arrogant" - Mike Commodore elaborates on taking a dig at Scott Arniel after Jets HC appointment 

Former NHL player Mike Commodore is none too pleased about the Winnipeg Jets appointing Scott Arniel as head coach. Commodore initially took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his displeasure with the move. More recently, he was on "Leafs Morning Take" and expounded on his claims.

Initially, Commodore had tweeted about Arniel, part of which read:

"Massive mistake by #Jets. Scott Arniel is a loser. He’s been a loser his entire career..."

On Tuesday, Commodore said on "Leafs Morning Take" that he was excited about Arniel becoming his coach. However, after training camp, that excitement went away after what he saw at a bar one day:

"Everybody went to the bar. We weren't drinking or anything; we were just sitting there, and it was like a kind of a team get-together, and I remember him [Arniel] coming over and I saw him walk in.

"And as soon as he walked into the bar, I saw him puffing his chest out and like, put his arms out like he thought he was the man. And I remember seeing that, and I was like, 'No, not this s**t.' He was so arrogant."

Commodore added that Arniel was a "scumbag." He said he had the "misfortune" of being part of Arniel's first stint as a coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Arniel went through several rounds of interviews with Winnipeg and beat the other candidates. That was evidently much to the chagrin of Mike Commodore.

Mike Commodore admits selfishness in Scott Arniel tweet

Mike Commodore had a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to Scott Arniel's appointment as the head coach of the Jets. He tossed out some insults in a crude post that showed just how frustrated he was.

On "Leafs Morning Take," Commodore said he was "selfish" in his initial tweet, which went rather viral. The rant had over 1,600 likes at the time of writing.

He added:

"I will say my tweet was probably a little bit selfish. It'll be interesting to see how it goes because he's been in Winnipeg as an assistant. So if he pulls that s**t, they're obviously going to see right away. For me, you see somebody's true colors when they get in a position of power and when he did, he was a piece of sh*t."

Scott Arniel has not yet coached in a full-time capacity for the Jets. He will take over as head coach, and his first game as the newly appointed leader will be next season.