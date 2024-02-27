"He can return after they play the Leafs" - NHL fans react as insider provides promising Jack Eichel injury update

The latest update from insider Eliotte Friedman on Jack Eichel's recovery from a knee injury has sparked excitement among NHL fans. As per Friedman, the star player was in a non-contact jersey on the ice for practice.

Jack Eichel seems to be progressing in his rehabilitation, raising hopes for his imminent return to action with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Vegas Golden Knights shared a video on X showcasing Eichel's return to skating.

"Red is the Knights’ non-contact jersey, but the process continues," Friedman tweeted.

NHL fans quickly caught wind of Friedman's tweet and expressed their thoughts on the promising update regarding Jack Eichel's injury. One fan humorously commented:

"He can return after they play the Leafs thx"

Another fan addressed the speculation around the Golden Knights potentially manipulating the salary cap by having Eichel on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

"I’m in no way a Golden Knights’ fan but to everyone saying they’re doing this to circumvent the cap, I invite you to ask your local team to throw its best two or three players on LTIR for the stretch run so you can maybe add a Tanev or Duclair."

One fan took a lighthearted approach:

"He's afraid to play against the powerhouse Leafs."

However, some expressed concerns about the evaluation of injuries and the need for an impartial medical staff within the league. One fan stated:

"Seriously, the league needs their own medical staff to evaluate injuries in a non-biased way"

Golden Knights' performance since Jack Eichel's departure

Since Jack Eichel's departure after the Boston Bruins' game in January, the Vegas Golden Knights have gone 8-6-2 in 16 games. In their recent game, they lost to the Ottawa Senators, their third loss in a row.

The Senators staged an impressive comeback, overcoming a two-goal deficit and prevailing over the Knights 4-3 in a shootout. Tim Stutzle sealed the victory in the shootout, while Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Thomas Chabot also contributed goals for the Senators.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg made 26 saves. Chandler Stephenson scored twice for the Golden Knights, but they dropped their third straight game. Despite trailing 3-2 late in the third quarter, Vegas forced overtime and earned a point.

Jonathan Marchessault's goal marked his second 30-goal season in Vegas franchise history.