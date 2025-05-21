  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • "He clearly kicked it in", 'Blown call": NHL fans react to Sebastian Aho's controversial goal against Panthers

"He clearly kicked it in", 'Blown call": NHL fans react to Sebastian Aho's controversial goal against Panthers

By ARJUN B
Modified May 21, 2025 01:48 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Sebastian Aho's controversial goal against Panthers - Source: Imagn

NHL fans reacted to a controversial goal by Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes against the Florida Panthers. In the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Aho redirected a shot by Seth Jarvis into the net with his skate.

Ad

The goal cut the Panthers' lead to 2-1, but replays showed Aho making a distinct kicking motion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The goal was reviewed by officials but ultimately allowed to stand. Many fans immediately took to social media to criticize the call.

"No. He clearly kicked it in. Not just redirected, clear kicking motion," one fan wrote.
Ad
"No no no no... That's a blown call," another commented.
Ad

Here are some fan reactions:

"I would have thought that was a "kicking motion"..... There was voluntary movement to deflect the puck......" one fan wrote.
"Think that one should be no goal, he's in the process of a backwards kick when the puck arrives and follows through after. I also don't care about either team involved." another fan wrote.
Ad
"if the league really favored FLA the that would be waived off. I think that was a kicking motion, a heel kick like in football." a user commented.
"I’m ok with the horrific call since they gifted us a power play earlier that led to a goal. It’s even" another user wrote.

Midway through the second period, the Panthers held a 3-1 lead over the Hurricanes, with goals coming from Aaron Ekblad, A.J. Greer, and Carter Verhaeghe.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications