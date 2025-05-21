"He clearly kicked it in", 'Blown call": NHL fans react to Sebastian Aho's controversial goal against Panthers

NHL fans reacted to a controversial goal by Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes against the Florida Panthers. In the first period of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Aho redirected a shot by Seth Jarvis into the net with his skate.

The goal cut the Panthers' lead to 2-1, but replays showed Aho making a distinct kicking motion.

The goal was reviewed by officials but ultimately allowed to stand. Many fans immediately took to social media to criticize the call.

"No. He clearly kicked it in. Not just redirected, clear kicking motion," one fan wrote.

"No no no no... That's a blown call," another commented.

Here are some fan reactions:

"I would have thought that was a "kicking motion"..... There was voluntary movement to deflect the puck......" one fan wrote.

"Think that one should be no goal, he's in the process of a backwards kick when the puck arrives and follows through after. I also don't care about either team involved." another fan wrote.

"if the league really favored FLA the that would be waived off. I think that was a kicking motion, a heel kick like in football." a user commented.

"I’m ok with the horrific call since they gifted us a power play earlier that led to a goal. It’s even" another user wrote.

Midway through the second period, the Panthers held a 3-1 lead over the Hurricanes, with goals coming from Aaron Ekblad, A.J. Greer, and Carter Verhaeghe.

