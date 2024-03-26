The Arizona Coyotes have made a significant move by calling up forward Josh Doan from the Tucson Roadrunners. The 22-year-old will make his debut Tuesday night at Mullet Arena as the Coyotes play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 10 p.m. ET.

This decision has stirred up considerable excitement among Coyotes fans, especially given Doan's familial ties to the franchise. However, coach Andre Tourigny is keen to ensure that the forward's accomplishments and hard work are recognized and celebrated on their own merits.

In a recent statement, Tourigny addressed the significance of the young prospect's NHL debut, emphasizing the importance of focusing on Doan's journey rather than solely on his family legacy.

"Shane Doan captain play for that franchise all his life and all of it, it has to be special," Tourigny said. "You cannot not put eye like that. But as well Josh for itself, I think and I want that the focus to be on Josh."

As Josh Doan prepares to make his NHL debut, Tourigny emphasized the need to celebrate his achievements on their own merit, free from comparisons to his father's legacy.

"He's not the first overall pick. He's not the guy who was a blue chip at 15 years old and everybody was watching him and everything. He earned it," Tourigny said. "So I think that's the best story. I think I'm really proud of him, really proud for him. And I'm looking forward for him to make his debut a little bit."

Tourigny even highlighted Josh Doan's path to the NHL

Tourigny emphasized Josh Doan's resilience and perseverance. Despite not being a top pick or a highly touted prospect from a young age, Doan's journey was characterized by hard work and determination.

"He's a second-round pick, and same thing for him," Tourigny said. "If you look at his career, he didn't have a straight line in a sense of draft at 19 years old, win in the USHL, earn everything."

From being drafted at 19 to excelling in college hockey and eventually earning a spot in the NHL, Josh Doan's story is one of overcoming obstacles and seizing opportunities through sheer effort and dedication.

"He got kind of a bloom at 19 years old, got draft, then went college, had a great run, two really good years, lead his team, become captain, score the first goal at Mullet," Tourigny said. "I think there's a lot he did by himself, which that has to be the priority."

Tourigny expressed pride in Josh Doan's accomplishments and emphasized the importance of recognizing his individual contributions:

"I understand for the fans there's a family history, but I don't want that to create any shadow of what Josh accomplished and how hard he had to work and earn everything."

Tourigny's comments provide valuable insight into the significance of Josh Doan's NHL debut.